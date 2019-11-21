Menu

Missing teen last seen at Winnipeg high school

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted November 21, 2019 6:45 pm
Victoria Harlow, 15. RCMP/Handout

Police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing teen.

Victoria Harlow, 15, was last seen at a high school on Rouge Road in Westwood around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.

READ MORE: Winnipeg police worried about missing mother and baby

Harlow is 5’5” tall, 181 lbs., with brown eyes, and short dyed red hair. She was last seen wearing dark coloured leggings, and a dark green jacket.

Police are worried about her well-being.

Anyone with information on Harlow’s whereabouts should call Headingley RCMP at 204-831-5929 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Breaking down when the Missing Person’s Unit issues a news release
