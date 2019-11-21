Missing teen last seen at Winnipeg high school

Police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing teen.
Victoria Harlow, 15, was last seen at a high school on Rouge Road in Westwood around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Harlow is 5’5” tall, 181 lbs., with brown eyes, and short dyed red hair. She was last seen wearing dark coloured leggings, and a dark green jacket.
Police are worried about her well-being.
Anyone with information on Harlow’s whereabouts should call Headingley RCMP at 204-831-5929 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
