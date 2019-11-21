2020 Block Heater music festival celebrating 5th year with more venues, acts

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary will be abuzz with music, dancing and warm vibes again in February as the fifth annual Block Heater music festival rolls back into town.

The festival released its 2020 event lineup on Thursday, boasting more artists and more ways to enjoy the live entertainment.

“We’re now at 38 artists and five venues, which is actually larger than some summer festivals,” artistic director Kerry Clarke said. Tweet This

“We have more stages than some summer festivals and we’re only in our fifth year.”

Acts will be hitting the stage at Festival Hall, Studio Bell, the King Eddy and Calgary Central Library again this year, with new stages at the Ironwood and Gorilla Whale being added to the fun.

Block Heater is also, once again, bringing a wide variety of local, national and international artists to the city.

“Local artists are in our own backyard,” Clarke said.

“They’re our friends, they’re our colleagues and so giving them an opportunity like this where they get to share stages in collaborative sessions with artists from around the world is how they help develop their careers and grow their audiences and we want to be in on the ground floor while they do that.”

The 2020 winter festival will also feature a special focus on Black Future Month and a strong Indigenous flare, festival organizers said.

Here’s a look at the artists coming to the 2020 Block Heater music festival:

Thursday:

Bella White

Tchutchu

Amy Nelson

Sam Lynch

Villages

Marleana Moore

Carsie Blanton

Friday:

Wyatt C. Louis

Amelie Patterson

nêhiyawak

Sunglaciers

Son Little

Del Barber

Hannah Georgas

Cécile Doo-Kingué

AfrotoniX

Kid Koala

Jess Knights

Carmanah

David Wax Museum

Justin Rutledge

Shane Koyczan

Geoffroy

Saturday:

Jayme Stone’s Folklife

Laura Hickli

36?

Samantha Martin and Delta Sugar

Hannah Epperson

The Weather Station

Chad VanGaalen

Élage Diouf

Boogát

Sunny War

Karimah

Jom Comyn

Richard Inman

Lynn Olagundoye

Like with other Calgary Folk Festival events, people can create their own schedules so festival-goers won’t miss any of the musical action.

The 2020 Block Heater music festival runs from Thursday, Feb. 20 to Saturday, Feb. 22. Tickets can be purchased online.

