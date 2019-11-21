Boler Moutain kicks off 73rd season with earliest opening date in 30 years

Send this page to someone via email

An early blast of winter is exactly what a local ski park needed to get a head start on its 73rd season.

Boler Mountain will be welcoming skiers and snowboarders starting Saturday.

Manager Greg Strauss tells 980 CFPL this is their earliest opening date in the past 30 years, thanks to the great weather last week.

“Things are looking good for this weekend,” Strauss said, “and we’re excited to kick off the 2019-20 season a lot earlier than normal.”

London and surrounding areas saw the return of snowy weather in early November, with several snow squall warnings issued by Environment Canada.

The snow has since melted, but Strauss says the ski park is capable to function.

“Once we get through next week, we’re hoping to get the snow-making back up, and continue to expand and make snow and make new trails.”

The park normally opens in mid-December with limited runs.

Skiers and snowboarders can carve up five ski runs on Saturday and Sunday between 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Strauss says those wanting to tube will have to wait until Christmas break.