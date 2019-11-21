Menu

B.C.’s 911 operators, E-Comm heading to arbitration in contract dispute

By Simon Little Global News
Posted November 21, 2019 4:54 pm
Updated November 21, 2019 5:33 pm
911 dispatcher. Police dispatch stock.
911 dispatcher. Police dispatch stock. File / Global News

E-Comm and the union representing B.C.’s emergency call takers are heading to arbitration to resolve their labour dispute.

In a Thursday media release, E-Comm said it had mutually agreed with CUPE Local 873, which represents 533 workers, to the move.

Workers have been without a contract since the end of December last year.

READ MORE: B.C. 911 operators could be next to take job action as talks break down with employer

Both sides have been involved in collective bargaining and mediation through B.C.’s Labour Relations Board (LRB) since March of this year.

“Due to the critical nature of the public safety services E-Comm and its employees provide, the LRB has also been involved in negotiating essential services levels to limit any impacts in the event of labour disruption,” said E-Comm.

Talking to the “911” people
Talking to the “911” people

“Given the process of interest arbitration will result in a binding Collective Agreement, any labour disruption at E-Comm has been avoided and essential services negotiations are concluded.”

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: B.C. to overhaul 911 dispatch system after woman dies following ambulance delay

The two sides have now agreed on a process to choose an arbitrator, who will work on an “expedited basis.”

The union has previously complained that E-Comm has been unwilling to address key union concerns like low wages, cost of living, overtime, missed breaks, poor working conditions, burnout and high turnover.

E-Comm has maintained it is willing to negotiate and called the union’s statements an attempt to bargain in public.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
911Collective BargainingarbitrationE-CommBinding arbitration911 call taker911 contractCUPE 873
