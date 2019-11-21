B.C.’s 911 operators, E-Comm heading to arbitration in contract dispute

Send this page to someone via email

E-Comm and the union representing B.C.’s emergency call takers are heading to arbitration to resolve their labour dispute.

In a Thursday media release, E-Comm said it had mutually agreed with CUPE Local 873, which represents 533 workers, to the move.

Workers have been without a contract since the end of December last year.

Both sides have been involved in collective bargaining and mediation through B.C.’s Labour Relations Board (LRB) since March of this year.

“Due to the critical nature of the public safety services E-Comm and its employees provide, the LRB has also been involved in negotiating essential services levels to limit any impacts in the event of labour disruption,” said E-Comm.

2:16 Talking to the “911” people Talking to the “911” people

“Given the process of interest arbitration will result in a binding Collective Agreement, any labour disruption at E-Comm has been avoided and essential services negotiations are concluded.”

Story continues below advertisement

The two sides have now agreed on a process to choose an arbitrator, who will work on an “expedited basis.”

The union has previously complained that E-Comm has been unwilling to address key union concerns like low wages, cost of living, overtime, missed breaks, poor working conditions, burnout and high turnover.

E-Comm has maintained it is willing to negotiate and called the union’s statements an attempt to bargain in public.