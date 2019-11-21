New Brunswick investigating after case of tuberculosis at Moncton high school

Send this page to someone via email

The New Brunswick Department of Health has confirmed that a member of a Moncton high school had been diagnosed with a case of active tuberculosis.

Parents of students at a Bernice MacNaughton High School were informed through a letter, distributed to the school’s nearly 800 students on Wednesday.

“Public health has recently informed us of a case of tuberculosis in a member of the school community,” the letter reads.

“Public health is involved and conducts these types of investigations. They are currently collecting additional information that will help them make decisions on the details of the investigation that will be required.” Tweet This

READ MORE: N.B. confirms legionnaires’ disease outbreak in Moncton is over

Noel Ward, who has two children who attend Bernice MacNaughton, said he’s not overly worried about the news of a single case.

Story continues below advertisement

“It seems like an extremely low risk,” Ward said.

According to Health Canada, tuberculosis — also known as TB — is an “infectious disease caused by bacteria” that can be spread through the air when someone coughs, sneezes or talks.

There are two types of tuberculosis infection: latent tuberculosis infection and active tuberculosis disease.

When TB enters the lungs, the immune system tries to either kill or contain the bacteria.

2:05 Public health continues to investigate case of tuberculosis at Moncton middle school Public health continues to investigate case of tuberculosis at Moncton middle school

The disease that remains contained or inactive in the body is called latent tuberculosis infection. It does not make a person feel sick and cannot be spread to others.

“For nine out of 10 individuals it will remain like that,” said New Brunswick’s medical officer of health, Dr. Yves Leger, in a media briefing on Thursday.

“For most people that are exposed to the TB bacteria, it never actually develops into the disease.” Tweet This

However, latent tuberculosis can become active at any time.

That is when someone can begin to feel sick and is capable of spreading the germs to others.

“Even though tuberculosis is almost always curable with antibiotics, it continues to be a major health problem,” reads a fact sheet by Health Canada.

Story continues below advertisement

Leger said he expects the department’s investigation to reach its next stage by January 2020.

They have taken samples and tests are being conducted.

When results come back, Leger will assess whether further investigation is warranted or whether they should close the investigation.

A parent information session is set for the school’s auditorium on Monday at 6:30 p.m.

The session will be led by Leger, who will provide information and answer any questions parents may have.

Ward said he won’t be attending the event but said he’s happy to see the department of health holding it for other parents who might be concerned.

There are roughly 1,600 new cases of tuberculosis reported in Canada every year, according to Health Canada.