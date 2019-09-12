N.B. confirms legionnaires’ disease outbreak in Moncton is over

New Brunswick’s regional medical officer of health has confirmed that the legionnaires’ disease outbreak in Moncton is now over.

At a press conference Thursday, Dr. Yves Léger said that the outbreak was officially marked over on Tuesday.

Sixteen people in total were affected by the disease, but there were no reported deaths.

Léger says patient ages range from mid-30s to 90s and there is no risk to the public.

Tests have previously confirmed that the strain of bacteria found at a contaminated site is the same as the strain found in the affected patients.

Legionnaires is a disease caused by bacteria called legionella, which can be found in both natural bodies of water such as ponds, lakes and streams and in constructed water systems such as air conditioners, cooling towers, whirlpools, spas and decorative fountains.

New Brunswick Public Health said in a news release that people do not become ill from legionella by drinking water and that home and car air conditioning units do not use water to cool, so they are not a risk.

