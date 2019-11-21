Menu

Canada

Police still searching for missing Brampton woman believed to be in Hamilton

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted November 21, 2019 12:18 pm
Peel police believe Lovleen Dhawan went to the Tews Falls/Dundas Peak area near Hamilton in mid-August before disappearing.
Peel police believe Lovleen Dhawan went to the Tews Falls/Dundas Peak area near Hamilton in mid-August before disappearing. Peel police

Peel Regional Police say they are still searching for two witnesses who they believe have information about a missing 27-year-old Brampton woman after evidence regarding her case was found in the Dundas area in Hamilton.

Lovleen Dhawan has been missing since mid-August, and police believe she was in the area of Tews Falls and Dundas Peak at one point.

The day after she was last seen, officers say two hikers found her keys in the conservation area and later passed them on to another group of hikers before they were given to police.

Police are now looking for the two female hikers who originally found the keys.

Investigators say they want to know exactly where the keys were found.

They are also asking anyone who was in that area on Thursday, Aug. 15 to contact police.

Investigators are also interested in any photos taken that day at Tews Falls/Dundas Peak or Webster Falls, where Dhawan’s bronze-coloured Hyundai Elantra was found.

Peel police say Dhawan was last seen on Aug. 14 in the area of McLaughlin Road and Steeles Avenue in Brampton.

Anyone with information is being asked to call Peel police at 905-453-2121, ext. 4027.

