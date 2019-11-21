Police still searching for missing Brampton woman believed to be in Hamilton

Send this page to someone via email

Peel Regional Police say they are still searching for two witnesses who they believe have information about a missing 27-year-old Brampton woman after evidence regarding her case was found in the Dundas area in Hamilton.

Lovleen Dhawan has been missing since mid-August, and police believe she was in the area of Tews Falls and Dundas Peak at one point.

The day after she was last seen, officers say two hikers found her keys in the conservation area and later passed them on to another group of hikers before they were given to police.

Police are now looking for the two female hikers who originally found the keys.

Investigators say they want to know exactly where the keys were found.

They are also asking anyone who was in that area on Thursday, Aug. 15 to contact police.

Investigators are also interested in any photos taken that day at Tews Falls/Dundas Peak or Webster Falls, where Dhawan’s bronze-coloured Hyundai Elantra was found.

Peel police say Dhawan was last seen on Aug. 14 in the area of McLaughlin Road and Steeles Avenue in Brampton.

Anyone with information is being asked to call Peel police at 905-453-2121, ext. 4027.

#PRP are still appealing to anyone with information into the whereabouts of Lovleen Dhawan. Please contact our 22 Division Criminal Investigation Bureau at 905-453-3311 ext. 2233 @HamiltonPolice https://t.co/6d42b2p7q1 — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) August 23, 2019