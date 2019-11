Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

An early morning shooting in Langley has sent one person to hospital.

It happened at a rural property near 272 Street and 48 Avenue.

Police were saying little other than the victim sustained a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

Investigators remained on scene Thursday morning.

More to come…

1:27 Man dies in targeted shooting in Langley Man dies in targeted shooting in Langley

Story continues below advertisement