Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Kelowna holds National Day of Remembrance event

By Kimberly Davidson Global News
Posted November 21, 2019 12:56 am
.
. Jeff Martin/Global News

Kelowna marked the National Day of Remembrance for road crash victims with a ceremony in the parking lot of Orchard Park Mall Wednesday evening.

Kelowna based lawyer, Paul Hergott, organized the ceremony for the eighth straight year.

“So, the hope is that events like this will bring attention to road safety and we’ll be motivated to make a change for the better,” Hergott said.

Dozens attended the event, many to remember loved ones lost to car accidents.

Hideki Mimura travelled from Japan to Kelowna for the third time to speak at the event.

His daughter, Melissa, was killed on the Coquihalla in April of 2017.

READ MORE: Driver behind fatal 2017 Coquihalla crash that killed UBCO student receives $1,500 fine

She was 21 years old, and weeks away from graduating from UBC Okanagan.

Story continues below advertisement

“I want to make sure her painful experience won’t be wasted,” Mimura said. “There shouldn’t be anyone else who has to go through this difficulty.”

Paul Hergott also hopes people will be motivated to lobby for tougher traffic safety laws.

READ MORE: Man who says he held cellphone for 10 seconds, using it for navigation, fined $275

“We know that distraction is one of the biggest problems for road safety and science has told us that it’s the brain being away from the road that’s the real problem. And science has also told us that hand held and hands free cell phone use is identically distracting and problematic, yet we are telling people that it’s OK to talk on the phone and voice to text as long as it’s hands free,” Hergott said. “That sets us backwards for road safety.”

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
KelownaOkanaganMelissa MimuraPaul HergottNational Day Of RemembranceMimura
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.