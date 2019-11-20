Menu

QMJHL Roundup: Wednesday, November 20, 2019

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 20, 2019 10:14 pm

CHARLOTTETOWN – Cedric Desruisseaux scored a short-handed goal and added two assists to lift the Charlottetown Islanders to a 5-3 win over the Baie-Comeau Drakkar on Wednesday in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League.

Brett Budgell, Liam Peyton, Noah Laaouan and Xavier Bernard also scored for Charlottetown (14-7-4).

Nathan Legare, Gabriel Proulx and Thomas Ethier replied for the Drakkar (10-11-4).

Islanders goaltender Matthew Welsh made 37 saves.

Dakota Lund-Cornish started in net for Baie-Comeau, allowing five goals on 20 shots through 29:59. Lukas Fitzpatrick turned aside all 15 attempts he faced the rest of the way.

HUSKIES 4 TIGRES 3 (OT)

ROUYN-NORANDA, Que. — Vincent Marleau scored 4:05 into overtime and Zachary Emond made 29 saves to lift the Huskies (12-9-3) over Victoriaville (6-14-4).

CATARACTES 6 VOLTIGEURS 3

SHAWINIGAN, Que. — Kirill Nizhnikov scored the go-ahead goal midway through the third period and the Cataractes (11-12-0) rallied from a three-goal deficit to hand Drummondville (14-11-0) its fourth straight loss.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 20, 2019.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
