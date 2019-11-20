Sask. Health Authority executive member disputes characterization of ‘hush memo’

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatchewan Health Authority’s chief medical officer, Dr. Susan Shaw, said she has no problem with physicians talking with professional groups.

Her statement comes a day after the Saskatchewan NDP released an SHA internal memo. The note advises staff to leave details out of meeting minutes they don’t want to see in the news.

The note also recommended physician leaders talk with SHA communications before speaking with external agencies, including the health ministry and College of Physicians and Surgeons.

“I have no concern at all about physicians speaking to professional groups. We fully support our physicians communicating effectively and advocating on behalf of their patients,” Shaw said.

Shaw added that her interpretation of the memo is as a reminder to staff to always be writing in a professional matter for communication on behalf of the SHA. She also said it is important to draw a clear distinction between SHA communications and personal advocacy.

“We need to make sure that our physicians are always, particularly when you’re in a leadership position, that you’re making sure that we have consistent messaging going out,” Shaw said.

The memo includes a line about not using SHA letterhead for personal advocacy efforts with the government.

When asked if she sees this as a “hush memo,” Shaw said she disagreed with that interpretation.

“I don’t think what’s been discussed elsewhere is consistent with how it was been interpreted internally,” she said.

Shaw added the memo also serves as a reminder to be mindful of privacy legislation. The memo says personal employee information was included in meeting minutes that were accessed through a freedom of information (FOI) request.

Opposition Leader Ryan Meili and Health Minister Jim Reiter both made the observation that personal information is supposed to be redacted during the FOI process.

After Meili raised this in question period on Tuesday, Reiter called the SHA executive after speaking with the media. He described it as a very quick phone call.

“I said my concern is it’s being portrayed that somehow it’s direction from the government to muzzle doctors and employees,” Reiter said.

“I said obviously we don’t want to do that and she agreed. [SHA exec. name] said it certainly isn’t the SHA’s intention either. I said I’m going to need you to clarify that and she agreed. That was essentially it was a very short conversation.”

Reiter said the SHA is working to make sure physicians and staff are aware of what they describe as the true intent of the memo.

Despite this, Meili said he is still hearing from people in healthcare that they are worried about facing professional ramifications, like losing their jobs, if they speak up.

“The intent was very clear. The intent was for people not to speak up, and the idea that it’s about privacy, there’s just no value to that argument as we know that FOI rules protect people’s personal and private information,” Meili said.

Meili added this “culture of fear” exists in all parts of government. Reiter disputed this, saying he regularly meets with doctors and they speak openly with him about the challenges they see within the healthcare system. ​

-With files from Nathaniel Dove