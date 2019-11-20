Menu

Canada

Alberta premier urges federal ministers to take province’s concerns seriously

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 20, 2019 7:00 pm
We need to ‘really listen hard’ when it comes to the west: Freeland
WATCH: Speaking at a media availability on Wednesday, Chrystia Freeland said the federal election “sent a message” to the Trudeau government that it needs to “listen hard” when it comes to the west, and to the government’s relationship with all provinces.

Premier Jason Kenney is urging federal cabinet ministers with portfolios of interest to Alberta to listen to the province’s concerns and to take them seriously.

READ MORE: Winnipeg MP Jim Carr tasked with ensuring Prairies have a voice in Ottawa

He said in a statement that his government is willing to work with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his new cabinet to address issues the province red-flagged following last month’s federal election.

READ MORE: Tory blue wave sweeps Alberta, Saskatchewan, bringing challenges with Liberal minority

The Liberals did not win a seat in Alberta after nabbing four in the 2015 vote and talk of western alienation has grown.

The Trans Mountain pipeline expansion, equalization payments and federal laws that Kenney says hurt Alberta’s energy industry have all been brought up as concerns Ottawa must address.

The province is also challenging the federal carbon tax in court.

Story continues below advertisement
Trudeau reveals Cabinet amid growing frustration in Western Canada
Trudeau reveals Cabinet amid growing frustration in Western Canada

Kenney said his United Conservative government will continue to push for what he calls a fair deal for Alberta within Canada.

READ MORE: Western alienation, climate change questions loom as Ottawa awaits new Liberal cabinet

Alberta’s minister of municipal affairs said the provincial government will work with cabinet to further issues that are important to Albertans.

“The issues that are important to Albertans comes down to jobs and the economy,” Kaycee Madu said. “I really look forward to them, as a cabinet, taking on the repeal of the federal carbon tax, Bill C-48 and C-69.

“The premier has always said that he’s prepared and ready to work with the Liberal government for the province’s best interest and for what is in our nation’s best interest.

“I hope that we can achieve a common ground, strike the right balance between what they want to accomplish at the federal level and what our province desperately needs, which is the revival of our economy and an end of this onslaught to our vital economic interest.”

