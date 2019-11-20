Alberta premier urges federal ministers to take province’s concerns seriously

Send this page to someone via email

Premier Jason Kenney is urging federal cabinet ministers with portfolios of interest to Alberta to listen to the province’s concerns and to take them seriously.

He said in a statement that his government is willing to work with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his new cabinet to address issues the province red-flagged following last month’s federal election.

The Liberals did not win a seat in Alberta after nabbing four in the 2015 vote and talk of western alienation has grown.

The Trans Mountain pipeline expansion, equalization payments and federal laws that Kenney says hurt Alberta’s energy industry have all been brought up as concerns Ottawa must address.

The province is also challenging the federal carbon tax in court.

Kenney said his United Conservative government will continue to push for what he calls a fair deal for Alberta within Canada.

Alberta’s minister of municipal affairs said the provincial government will work with cabinet to further issues that are important to Albertans.

“The issues that are important to Albertans comes down to jobs and the economy,” Kaycee Madu said. “I really look forward to them, as a cabinet, taking on the repeal of the federal carbon tax, Bill C-48 and C-69.

“The premier has always said that he’s prepared and ready to work with the Liberal government for the province’s best interest and for what is in our nation’s best interest.

“I hope that we can achieve a common ground, strike the right balance between what they want to accomplish at the federal level and what our province desperately needs, which is the revival of our economy and an end of this onslaught to our vital economic interest.”

