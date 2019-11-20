Menu

Crime

Tweed driver charged after pedestrian struck in Madoc Township: Central Hastings OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted November 20, 2019 4:32 pm
On Wednesday, OPP said the investigation has led to charges. Don Mitchell / Global News

A Tweed, Ont., man has been charged in connection with a collision involving a pedestrian in Madoc Township last month.

On Oct. 14 around noon, Central Hastings OPP say, officers responded to a collision in which a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in Madoc Township, about 80 kilometres east of Peterborough.

READ MORE: Pedestrian struck by taxi in Peterborough: police

OPP said a 70-year-old individual was taken to hospital with serious injuries and was later airlifted to Kingston General Hospital.

On Wednesday, OPP said the investigation has led to charges.

Brennan Ramsay, 24, of Tweed, has been charged with dangerous driving causing bodily harm. The accused is scheduled to appear in court in Belleville on Dec. 5.

Police say they also investigated an alleged altercation at the same location of the collision.

Story continues below advertisement

Denver Cassidy, 36, of Madoc Township, was charged with assault. The accused will appear in court in Belleville in Dec. 12.

Pedestrian struck by taxi in Peterborough
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OPPOntario Provincial PolicePedestrianPedestrian StruckKingston General HospitalTweedMadocPedestrian injuredCentral Hastings OPPdriver chargedMadoc TownshipBrennan Ramsay
