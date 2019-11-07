Pedestrian struck by taxi in Peterborough: police

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

A pedestrian was taken to hospital on Wednesday night in Peterborough after police say she was struck by a taxi.

The Peterborough Police Service says the collision occurred around 8 p.m. along Aylmer Street near the intersection of Simcoe Street.

TRAFFIC: Emergency crews are on scene of a pedestrian struck by a taxi on Aylmer Street near Simcoe. The woman who was struck is in care of @PtboParamedics #ptbonews pic.twitter.com/9llDGj7vG5 — Harrison Perkins (@HaPerkins) November 7, 2019

Story continues below advertisement

On Thursday morning, police said the female pedestrian suffered minor injuries.

There are no charges at this time.

1:38 Taxi drivers once again taking the Quebec Government to court over Bill 17 Taxi drivers once again taking the Quebec Government to court over Bill 17