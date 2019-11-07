Pedestrian struck by taxi in Peterborough: police

A pedestrian was taken to hospital on Wednesday night in Peterborough after police say she was struck by a taxi.
The Peterborough Police Service says the collision occurred around 8 p.m. along Aylmer Street near the intersection of Simcoe Street.
On Thursday morning, police said the female pedestrian suffered minor injuries.
There are no charges at this time.
Taxi drivers once again taking the Quebec Government to court over Bill 17
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COMMENTS