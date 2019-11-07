Menu

Pedestrian struck by taxi in Peterborough: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted November 7, 2019 10:10 am
Updated November 7, 2019 10:11 am
Pedestrian struck by taxi in Peterborough
WATCH: A female pedestrian was taken to hospital Wednesday after she was reportedly struck by a taxi in Peterborough.

A pedestrian was taken to hospital on Wednesday night in Peterborough after police say she was struck by a taxi.

The Peterborough Police Service says the collision occurred around 8 p.m. along Aylmer Street near the intersection of Simcoe Street.

READ MORE: Pedestrian airlifted after being struck by SUV in Cobourg parking lot — police

On Thursday morning, police said the female pedestrian suffered minor injuries.

There are no charges at this time.

