City of Hamilton admits Chedoke Creek was flooded with sewage for 4.5 years

﻿The City of Hamilton has revealed details of a 24 billion litre sewage spill that first began in January of 2014, according to a press release.

The release says the city began clean-up of sewer overflow tanks that had discharged untreated wastewater into Chedoke Creek on July 18, 2018.

“Hamilton City Council takes this matter very seriously and today is sharing additional information that has become available based on the City’s investigations,” the city said in its statement released Wednesday afternoon.

City crews discovered that one of its combined overflow tanks had been compromised, and over the past year, they’ve been working with the Ministry of the Environment, Conservation and Parks (MECP) to investigate the incident and advise on remediating Chedoke Creek.

An investigation determined that a bypass gate in the sewer overflow tank that should have been closed, was open on Jan. 28, 2014. The open gate was noticed and closed July 18, 2018, resulting in a flow of discharge into the river for a period of 4.5 years.

Investigators say they have not yet determined why the bypass gate was open.

The city says the discharge was a combination of stormwater runoff and sanitary sewage.

The 24 billion litres of discharge into Chedoke Creek represents approximately four per cent of the annual volume of flow to Hamilton’s wastewater treatment plants, according to the city.

We're investigating the cause of highly contaminated water in the area of Chedoke Creek and Cootes Paradise. Due to the contamination, the public is advised to keep out of the water at this time. Details: https://t.co/bAzRPtyDT2 #HamOnt — City of Hamilton (@cityofhamilton) July 12, 2018

The release goes on to say the quality of water improved within weeks of stopping the discharge, including a dramatic decrease in E.coli levels and dissipation of odour.

The City also says it completed surface cleaning and the removal “floatable material” near the creek in the summer of 2018.

Lynda Lukasik, executive director of Environment Hamilton, told Global News she’s “shocked” that the event went on as long as it did.

“That really raises a lot of concerns in my mind around how frequently and how closely the city looks at the system,” said Lukasik.

“This isn’t the only combined sewer overflow tank in the city. And so I certainly hope, moving forward, that the city is going to develop a rigorous way to track and make sure that we don’t see something as horrible as this ever happened again.”

Lukasik says combined overflow tanks in the older part of the city, like Chedoke Creek, fill up during storm events mixing run-off water and sewage which flows into the natural environment.

She also speculates that runoff could have been getting into Coots Paradise, and into Hamilton Harbour contributing to an algae problem the city has had in recent months.

“You know, makes me wonder, was this part of what was fueling some of the algae blooms that we’ve been seeing out in the harbour over the past couple of years? It’s definitely not a good scenario.”

In light of the incident, the city says it’s taken a number of actions toward addressing the discharge including:

• enhanced inspections of all combined sewer overflow facilities and an inventory of all critical valves and control points

• a review of spill response procedures

• posting of warning signs at Chedoke Creek to avoid contact with the water which will remain in place indefinitely

• retaining external consultants to review the environmental impacts of the discharge.

The city goes on to say that the MECP has issued orders under the Environmental Protection Act and that the investigation has been handed over to the Investigations & Enforcement Branch (IEB).

Global News has reached out to the Ministry of Environment for comment on the discharge, but they have not yet replied.