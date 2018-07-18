City finds possible source of contaminated water in Chedoke Creek and Cootes Paradise

The City of Hamilton believes it may have found the source of contaminated water in the area of Chedoke Creek and Cootes Paradise.

READ MORE: Stay out of Chedoke Creek, City of Hamilton warns

On Wednesday, investigations revealed an active discharge from one of the City’s combined sewer overflow tanks near Main Street and King Street.

The discharge has been addressed, however the City is continuing to investigate to ensure there are no other sources contributing to the contaminated water in the creek.

Public Health is warning the public to not touch the water in Chedoke Creek and Princess Point.

If you do, you’re told to wash thoroughly with warm water and soap.

READ MORE: Hamilton councillor Aidan Johnson to step away from politics

Residents with questions about health risks regarding coming into contact with the water in Chedoke Creek and Princess Point can call Public Health Services’ Safe Water Program at 905-546-2189 or email safewater@hamilton.ca.

If any member of the public identifies or suspects discharges of pollutants to the City’s sewer system or natural bodies of water they are encouraged to contact the City of Hamilton’s Spills Reporting Line (905) 540-5188.