Crime

SIU investigating ‘unwanted person’ arrest at St. Catharines Walmart

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted November 20, 2019 2:56 pm
Updated November 20, 2019 2:57 pm
The SIU says they're investigating an incident involving Niagara Police at a Walmart in St. Catharines.
The SIU says they're investigating an incident involving Niagara Police at a Walmart in St. Catharines. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

The province’s police watchdog says they’re investigating a weekend incident at a St. Catharines Walmart after a man was sent to hospital with serious injuries.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) says two Niagara police officers were dispatched to deal with an “unwanted person” call at the supercentre on Vansickle Road just before noon on Nov. 17.

READ MORE: St. Catharines officer who broke nose of suspect trying to grab gun cleared by SIU

Upon arrival, officers encountered a 35-year-old suspect beside a U-Haul box van in the Walmart parking lot.

Following his arrest, the suspect was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The SIU is investigating whether the man was hurt during his capture.

Anyone who may have witnessed the interaction is asked to call the SIU at 1-800-787-8529.

