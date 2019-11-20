SIU investigating ‘unwanted person’ arrest at St. Catharines Walmart

Send this page to someone via email

The province’s police watchdog says they’re investigating a weekend incident at a St. Catharines Walmart after a man was sent to hospital with serious injuries.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) says two Niagara police officers were dispatched to deal with an “unwanted person” call at the supercentre on Vansickle Road just before noon on Nov. 17.

Upon arrival, officers encountered a 35-year-old suspect beside a U-Haul box van in the Walmart parking lot.

Following his arrest, the suspect was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The SIU is investigating whether the man was hurt during his capture.

Anyone who may have witnessed the interaction is asked to call the SIU at 1-800-787-8529.

