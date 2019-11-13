Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

St. Catharines officer who broke nose of suspect trying to grab gun cleared by SIU

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted November 13, 2019 12:03 pm
Updated November 13, 2019 12:10 pm
The SIU has closed a case involving a confrontation between a suspect and police in St Catharines.
The SIU has closed a case involving a confrontation between a suspect and police in St Catharines. Lars Hagberg/The Canadian Press

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is closing the file on a Niagara Regional police officer who broke a suspect’s nose after punching him multiple times during an arrest in April 2019.

SIU Interim Director Joseph Martino cleared the officer in his report saying the force used “fell within the range of what was reasonably necessary.”

According to Martino’s version of the incident, the confrontation between the officer and suspect began in a small parkette at the Old Court Building on James Street in St. Catharines.

READ MORE: SIU closes file on St. Catharines crash that sent two people to hospital

Around 5:30 p.m. on April 8, 2019, an officer approached the complainant, who was on the street smoking a “crack pipe” and carrying a knife in a sheath.

After checking the complainant’s name on his cruiser’s computer and discovering two warrants for arrest, the officer took down the suspect after he tried to walk away and resist arrest.

Story continues below advertisement

After a call for backup, two other Niagara officers arrived on the scene and joined the struggle between the complainant and officer.

During that clash, the complainant grabbed one of the officer’s holstered gun and was ordered by police to remove his hand from the weapon.

READ MORE: Officer cleared after injury reported during drug bust in St. Catharines: SIU

When he failed to do so, the officer punched him several times in the head. The suspect was then handcuffed and taken to hospital where he was diagnosed with a fractured nose.

Martino’s report suggested the officers punches “most likely” caused the complainant’s injury but did not believe the officer committed a criminal offence.

SIU investigating crash involving 13-year-old driver
SIU investigating crash involving 13-year-old driver
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
SIUSpecial Investigations UnitNiagara Regional PoliceSt. Catharinesarrest on king street and james street st. catharinescrack pipe downtown st. catharinespolice assault st. catharinespolice take down downtown st. Catharinespolice take down on king street
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.