St. Catharines officer who broke nose of suspect trying to grab gun cleared by SIU

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is closing the file on a Niagara Regional police officer who broke a suspect’s nose after punching him multiple times during an arrest in April 2019.

SIU Interim Director Joseph Martino cleared the officer in his report saying the force used “fell within the range of what was reasonably necessary.”

According to Martino’s version of the incident, the confrontation between the officer and suspect began in a small parkette at the Old Court Building on James Street in St. Catharines.

Around 5:30 p.m. on April 8, 2019, an officer approached the complainant, who was on the street smoking a “crack pipe” and carrying a knife in a sheath.

After checking the complainant’s name on his cruiser’s computer and discovering two warrants for arrest, the officer took down the suspect after he tried to walk away and resist arrest.

After a call for backup, two other Niagara officers arrived on the scene and joined the struggle between the complainant and officer.

During that clash, the complainant grabbed one of the officer’s holstered gun and was ordered by police to remove his hand from the weapon.

When he failed to do so, the officer punched him several times in the head. The suspect was then handcuffed and taken to hospital where he was diagnosed with a fractured nose.

Martino’s report suggested the officers punches “most likely” caused the complainant’s injury but did not believe the officer committed a criminal offence.

