South Vancouver fire deemed suspicious, fireworks suspected

Send this page to someone via email

Vancouver police say a three-alarm fire that badly damaged a Marpole apartment building is suspicious.

Crews were called to the three-storey apartment complex on Southwest Marine Drive near Heather Street around 2:30 a.m., Tuesday.

Police said Wednesday that they believe the fire started outside the building, before spreading to the rest of the structure.

Police added that witnesses had reported hearing fireworks, and seeing a group of people walking away from the building at the time of the fire.

“We believe someone out there knows how this fire started. We’re asking them to do the right thing and come forward,” Sgt. Steve Addison said in a media release.

1:32 Fire kills one at Vancouver fruit packaging company Fire kills one at Vancouver fruit packaging company

“This fire caused significant damage, destroyed a number of homes and put dozens of people in harm’s way.”

Story continues below advertisement

Fire crews had to rescue seven people from the building, including five who had to be saved from their balconies.

The fire hurt two people, including a 33-year-old man who was hospitalized with serious injuries.

Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services said the fire has displaced 22 people from their homes.

Police are looking for any witnesses or video related to the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Vancouver police or Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.