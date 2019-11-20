Menu

Crime

Public tip leads to arrest of allegedly impaired driver in Lindsay: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted November 20, 2019 2:56 pm
City of Kawartha Lakes police say they have charged a man with impaired driving.
City of Kawartha Lakes police say they have charged a man with impaired driving.

Police say a tip from the public led to the arrest of an allegedly impaired driver in Lindsay on Tuesday afternoon.

Just before 3 p.m., the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service says a concerned citizen called to report that a truck hauling a trailer had collided with a parked vehicle on Cambridge Street.

Officers responded to the area and located the suspect vehicle parked a short distance away from the scene of the reported collision.

The investigating officer determined the driver of the truck was under the influence of alcohol, according to police.

Johnathan Hutchinson, 30, of Lindsay, was arrested and charged with operation while impaired by alcohol or drugs.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on Jan. 2, 2020.

“Tips from the public are an integral part of our community and police service working together to keep the Kawartha Lakes safe,” said Sgt. Dave Murtha. “If you suspect you see an impaired driver, please telephone 911 as soon as it is safe for you to do so.”

