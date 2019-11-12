Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Woman charged with impaired driving, failure to remain after single-vehicle crash in Peterborough

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted November 12, 2019 12:23 pm
A 22-year-old woman from Longford, Ont., has been charged with impaired driving.
A 22-year-old woman from Longford, Ont., has been charged with impaired driving. File / Global News

A Longford, Ont., woman has been charged with impaired driving and failure to remain at the scene of a crash following a collision in Peterborough on Friday morning.

The Peterborough Police Service says an officer was on patrol on Aylmer Street at around 2:10 a.m. The officer noticed a northbound vehicle was missing a front passenger-side tire, police say.

READ MORE: Oshawa driver faces impaired driving charges after wrong-way crash on Hwy. 115 — OPP

According to police, a subsequent traffic stop and breath test showed the driver had more than twice the legal limit of alcohol in her system while driving.

After further investigation, police allege the suspect was involved in a single-vehicle collision in the area of George Street north of Lansdowne Street in which a vehicle reportedly mounted a curb and struck a large sign.

READ MORE: Man charged with impaired driving following Hwy. 28 crash — Peterborough County OPP

Story continues below advertisement

Mallory Clara McRae, 22, of Switch Road in Longford, Ont., was arrested and charged with operation of a motor vehicle while impaired by alcohol, operation of a motor vehicle while impaired with a blood-alcohol concentration of 80-plus and failure to remain at the scene of a collision.

She was served an automatic 90-day driver’s licence suspension, and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

McRae was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Nov. 28.

A look at how police work to keep drug-impaired drivers off the street
A look at how police work to keep drug-impaired drivers off the street
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Impaired DrivingDrunk DrivingPeterborough PolicePeterborough Police ServiceImpairedGeorge StreetLansdowne StreetPeterborough impairedGeorge Street Crashtwice the legal limitLongfordLongford crashLongford impaired driving
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.