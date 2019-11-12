Woman charged with impaired driving, failure to remain after single-vehicle crash in Peterborough

Send this page to someone via email

A Longford, Ont., woman has been charged with impaired driving and failure to remain at the scene of a crash following a collision in Peterborough on Friday morning.

The Peterborough Police Service says an officer was on patrol on Aylmer Street at around 2:10 a.m. The officer noticed a northbound vehicle was missing a front passenger-side tire, police say.

According to police, a subsequent traffic stop and breath test showed the driver had more than twice the legal limit of alcohol in her system while driving.

After further investigation, police allege the suspect was involved in a single-vehicle collision in the area of George Street north of Lansdowne Street in which a vehicle reportedly mounted a curb and struck a large sign.

Mallory Clara McRae, 22, of Switch Road in Longford, Ont., was arrested and charged with operation of a motor vehicle while impaired by alcohol, operation of a motor vehicle while impaired with a blood-alcohol concentration of 80-plus and failure to remain at the scene of a collision.

She was served an automatic 90-day driver’s licence suspension, and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

McRae was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Nov. 28.

