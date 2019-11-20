70-year-old Cobourg woman charged with impaired driving

A Cobourg woman has been charged with impaired driving following a traffic stop on Tuesday.
The Cobourg Police Service says officers responded to a report of a suspected impaired driver.
Officers located the suspect vehicle and conducted a vehicle stop. Police say officers determined the driver was under the influence of alcohol.
Carolyn Goheen, 70, of Cobourg, was arrested and charged with having care and control of a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol concentration of over 80 milligrams of alcohol.
She was released and will appear in court in Cobourg at a future date.
A look at how police work to keep drug-impaired drivers off the street
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COMMENTS