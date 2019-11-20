Menu

Crime

70-year-old Cobourg woman charged with impaired driving

By Global News
Posted November 20, 2019 11:46 am
Updated November 20, 2019 11:47 am
Cobourg police charged a 70-year-old woman with impaired driving on Tuesday.
Cobourg police charged a 70-year-old woman with impaired driving on Tuesday.

A Cobourg woman has been charged with impaired driving following a traffic stop on Tuesday.

The Cobourg Police Service says officers responded to a report of a suspected impaired driver.

Officers located the suspect vehicle and conducted a vehicle stop. Police say officers determined the driver was under the influence of alcohol.

Carolyn Goheen, 70, of Cobourg, was arrested and charged with having care and control of a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol concentration of over 80 milligrams of alcohol.

She was released and will appear in court in Cobourg at a future date.

