70-year-old Cobourg woman charged with impaired driving

A Cobourg woman has been charged with impaired driving following a traffic stop on Tuesday.

The Cobourg Police Service says officers responded to a report of a suspected impaired driver.

Officers located the suspect vehicle and conducted a vehicle stop. Police say officers determined the driver was under the influence of alcohol.

Carolyn Goheen, 70, of Cobourg, was arrested and charged with having care and control of a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol concentration of over 80 milligrams of alcohol.

She was released and will appear in court in Cobourg at a future date.

