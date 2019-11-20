Duggars deny report saying Homeland Security raided family home

Send this page to someone via email

The Duggar family from TLC’s 19 Kids and Counting and Counting On is denying a report that their home in Tontitown, Ark., was raided by Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) agents last week.

A rep for the Duggar family told People they “were shocked to see a news report today state that our home was raided by federal law enforcement agencies.”

“This is not true. To the best of our knowledge, it’s also not true that any member of our family is the target of any investigation of any kind.

“Living a life in the public’s eye has taught us that it is best not to reply to every rumour and piece of ‘fake news’ that is circulated online,” the statement continued. “It would be a full-time job if we attempted to do so. However, because of tonight’s media coverage, we thought it is important to address this rumour with you. Thank you for the love and support that we can always count on in you, our fans and friends.”

The statement was released after an HSI spokesperson told KNWA-TV that agents were present at the Duggars’ home last week.

The spokesperson said: “[I do not dispute the information that] HSI was present there [Duggar home] pursuant to an on-going federal criminal investigation.”

The reason for the investigation was not disclosed by the spokesperson to KNWA, and the U.S. District Attorney for Western Arkansas would not comment on the Duggar’s case.

Jedidiah Duggar, who revealed he’s running for Arkansas state representative, told the outlet that he didn’t know about the alleged raid.

“I don’t live there and I am not aware of any investigation,” Jedidiah said.