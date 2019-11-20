Menu

Entertainment

Duggars deny report saying Homeland Security raided family home

By Katie Scott Global News
Posted November 20, 2019 11:51 am
The Duggar family visits 'Extra' at their New York studios at H&M in Times Square on March 11, 2014 in New York City. .
The Duggar family visits 'Extra' at their New York studios at H&M in Times Square on March 11, 2014 in New York City. . D Dipasupil/Getty Images for Extra)

The Duggar family from TLC’s 19 Kids and Counting and Counting On is denying a report that their home in Tontitown, Ark., was raided by Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) agents last week.

A rep for the Duggar family told People they “were shocked to see a news report today state that our home was raided by federal law enforcement agencies.”

“This is not true. To the best of our knowledge, it’s also not true that any member of our family is the target of any investigation of any kind.

READ MORE: Reality TV grandmother Mary Duggar dies after slip, fall into pool

“Living a life in the public’s eye has taught us that it is best not to reply to every rumour and piece of ‘fake news’ that is circulated online,” the statement continued. “It would be a full-time job if we attempted to do so. However, because of tonight’s media coverage, we thought it is important to address this rumour with you. Thank you for the love and support that we can always count on in you, our fans and friends.”

Story continues below advertisement

The statement was released after an HSI spokesperson told KNWA-TV that agents were present at the Duggars’ home last week.

The spokesperson said: “[I do not dispute the information that] HSI was present there [Duggar home] pursuant to an on-going federal criminal investigation.”
Reality TV grandmother Mary Duggar dies after slip, fall into pool

The reason for the investigation was not disclosed by the spokesperson to KNWA, and the U.S. District Attorney for Western Arkansas would not comment on the Duggar’s case.

READ MORE: Jon Gosselin says he’s ‘fighting to get my kids off TV’

Jedidiah Duggar, who revealed he’s running for Arkansas state representative, told the outlet that he didn’t know about the alleged raid.

“I don’t live there and I am not aware of any investigation,” Jedidiah said.

