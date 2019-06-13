Reality TV grandmother Mary Duggar dies after slip, fall into pool
Mary Duggar, the grandmother who often appeared alongside her family on 19 Kids and Counting and Counting On, died of an accidental drowning in a swimming pool on Sunday. She was 78.
Washington County Coroner Roger Morris confirmed the news on Wednesday.
“It appears she slipped and fell into the pool,” Morris said. The accident took place at her home in Springdale, Ark., on June 9.
Jill Duggar Dillard, the fourth of the 19 children, revealed the news of Mary’s death on Instagram on Sunday.
“My heart breaks. My grandma died suddenly today! She was an amazing woman of God and such a great example to many… we miss you so much,” she wrote.
My heart breaks 💔 My grandma died suddenly today! She was an amazing woman of God and such a great example to so many! 🌸 Grandma, you are greatly missed by all who knew you! 💕 She was a feisty, incredible woman who always took the time to talk about Jesus with everyone she knew! I know she was ready to check outta here and get her new body in heaven before the old one started giving her too much trouble! 😉 We miss you so much!! 😭💔#maryduggar #rip #grandmaduggar #safeinthearmsofjesus❤
Jana Duggar, the eldest daughter of Jim Bob and Michelle, revealed that Mary attended church just hours before she died.
“On her last morning spent here on earth, I drove Grandma to church where she worshipped her Savior,” she wrote on Instagram on Monday. “Later that afternoon, she went to meet Him face to face! I’d say that’s probably how she would’ve chosen to finish out the day if she got to pick.”
Grandma Duggar will be greatly missed!! ❤️ – On her last morning spent here on earth I drove Grandma to church where she worshiped her Savior. Later that afternoon, she went to meet Him face to face! I’d say that’s probably how she would’ve chosen to finish out the day if she got to pick. 😊 – Grandma made a deep impact on each of our lives—first and foremost through her relationship with Jesus Christ, and secondly through her example of sharing the good news of salvation through Jesus with others! She would always be talking about the day she would see her Savior’s face and how much she looked forward to it! Yesterday was that day! She knew where she’d spend eternity and wanted everyone else to know that for themselves too. – This song reminds me of Grandma’s life. – 🎶 “When We See Christ” 🎶 Sometimes the day seems long, Our trials hard to bear. We’re tempted to complain, to murmur and despair. But Christ will soon appear to catch his bride away! All tears forever over in God's eternal day! — IT WILL BE WORTH IT ALL WHEN WE SEE JESUS! — Life's trials will seem so small when we see Christ. One glimpse of his dear face, all sorrow will erase. So, BRAVELY RUN THE RACE TILL WE SEE CHRIST. – May we all be reminded to run this race of life looking at the Author and Finisher of our faith. “Only one life, twill soon be past—only what’s done for Christ will last.” • #grandmaduggar #leavingalegacy #weloveyou
Jessa, the fifth child, posted a photo of her daughter Ivy Jane Seewald in Mary’s arms.
“She was so excited about the many new great-grandbabies due this coming fall and winter, and it never got old for her. She welcomed each new baby with joy and would hold them with such tenderness and delight,” Jessa captioned the photo Tuesday. “We’re sad that they will not have the blessing of knowing her in person as we have.”
It didn’t matter who you were, she was “Grandma” to you. That’s most often how she would introduce herself. “Hi, I’m Grandma!” Everybody called her Grandma. She took a genuine interest in people. She would converse with you in a way that made you feel special and loved and cared about. She had a knack for remembering details, and the next time she saw you, she would inquire about things told to her in past conversations. She was so excited about the many new great-grandbabies due this coming fall and winter, and it never got old for her. She welcomed each new baby with joy and would hold them with such tenderness and delight. We will keep her stories and memories alive for these little ones, but we’re sad that they will not have the blessing of knowing her in person as we have. She was always available. When we kids were young, she would often babysit so Mom and Dad could go out on a date. If Mom needed something from the grocery store, she was happy to pick it up. She always had time for a conversation with the teenager and never passed over the toddlers either. Each one of us was made to feel valued and loved by Grandma. She was our biggest cheerleader, coming to every music recital, birthday party, and graduation celebration— and with 21 grandkids and 13 great-grandkids, that was quite a feat! She was an exhorter. If we ever doubted our gifts or abilities, Grandma was there to spur us on. She’d pull the classic “grandma move” and have us putting on impromptu talent shows for complete strangers. “Why don’t you get up here and perform that song you’ve been working on?” “Aww, Grandma, really? Do I have to?” We’d say, glancing at mom, but we knew Mom would back her every time. We’d reluctantly get up and do a number, and it didn’t matter how terrible we thought we sounded, Grandma would beam with pride and start the applause. She believed in our gifts and abilities more than we did at times, and she spurred us on to do our best and to give God the glory for all our talents and achievements. Click :LINK IN BIO: or swipe left to read the rest of the tribute to Grandma Duggar ❤️—
The Duggars posted a tribute to their family’s matriarch on their Facebook page Sunday, writing: “We are so sad to share that Grandma Duggar (Mary) passed away Sunday afternoon, June 9th 2019.”
The post continued: “Mary found great joy in sharing her love for Jesus and her own story of how, at age 15, she asked Christ to forgive her for her sins. It was at that time she committed the rest of her life to live for Him, a commitment she kept with devotion. She loved to share with others how they, too, could be forgiven of their sins, live a fulfilling life as a Christian, and one day spend eternity in heaven.”
“She is survived by her daughter Deanna and her son Jim Bob, 21 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, with several more great-grandchildren on the way!”
“We deeply appreciate your prayers for our family and all who loved Mary during this time,” the post concluded.
The Duggars took to Facebook on Tuesday to say they were “overwhelmed with the love, care and kind words you’ve offered us since losing Grandma Duggar on Sunday.”
“Your prayers and God’s love are comforting us at this time. We’ve created a place on our website www.duggarfamily.com that you can leave your condolences,” the post read.
“We’d love you to leave us your favourite Grandma Duggar story there as well. We will be adding additional Grandma Duggar photos and tributes from our family members there over the next few days,” the post concluded.
Mary Duggar was a grandmother to her 21 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.Follow @KatieScottNews
