Reality TV grandmother Mary Duggar dies after slip, fall into pool

Mary Duggar, the grandmother who often appeared alongside her family on 19 Kids and Counting and Counting On, died of an accidental drowning in a swimming pool on Sunday. She was 78.

Washington County Coroner Roger Morris confirmed the news on Wednesday.

“It appears she slipped and fell into the pool,” Morris said. The accident took place at her home in Springdale, Ark., on June 9.

Jill Duggar Dillard, the fourth of the 19 children, revealed the news of Mary’s death on Instagram on Sunday.

“My heart breaks. My grandma died suddenly today! She was an amazing woman of God and such a great example to many… we miss you so much,” she wrote.

Jana Duggar, the eldest daughter of Jim Bob and Michelle, revealed that Mary attended church just hours before she died.

“On her last morning spent here on earth, I drove Grandma to church where she worshipped her Savior,” she wrote on Instagram on Monday. “Later that afternoon, she went to meet Him face to face! I’d say that’s probably how she would’ve chosen to finish out the day if she got to pick.”

Jessa, the fifth child, posted a photo of her daughter Ivy Jane Seewald in Mary’s arms.

“She was so excited about the many new great-grandbabies due this coming fall and winter, and it never got old for her. She welcomed each new baby with joy and would hold them with such tenderness and delight,” Jessa captioned the photo Tuesday. “We’re sad that they will not have the blessing of knowing her in person as we have.”

The Duggars posted a tribute to their family’s matriarch on their Facebook page Sunday, writing: “We are so sad to share that Grandma Duggar (Mary) passed away Sunday afternoon, June 9th 2019.”

The post continued: “Mary found great joy in sharing her love for Jesus and her own story of how, at age 15, she asked Christ to forgive her for her sins. It was at that time she committed the rest of her life to live for Him, a commitment she kept with devotion. She loved to share with others how they, too, could be forgiven of their sins, live a fulfilling life as a Christian, and one day spend eternity in heaven.”

“She is survived by her daughter Deanna and her son Jim Bob, 21 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, with several more great-grandchildren on the way!”

“We deeply appreciate your prayers for our family and all who loved Mary during this time,” the post concluded.

The Duggars took to Facebook on Tuesday to say they were “overwhelmed with the love, care and kind words you’ve offered us since losing Grandma Duggar on Sunday.”

“Your prayers and God’s love are comforting us at this time. We’ve created a place on our website www.duggarfamily.com that you can leave your condolences,” the post read.

“We’d love you to leave us your favourite Grandma Duggar story there as well. We will be adding additional Grandma Duggar photos and tributes from our family members there over the next few days,” the post concluded.

Mary Duggar was a grandmother to her 21 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.