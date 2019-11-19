Police lay new sex assault charges against Ottawa man acquitted in earlier cases

Send this page to someone via email

A man acquitted on two counts of sexual assault earlier this year is facing a fresh set of charges involving three new alleged victims.

Ottawa police say they arrested 34-year-old Paul Batchelor on Tuesday and charged him with three counts of sexual assault.

They say the alleged offences took place between 2009 and 2016 and involve three different women the suspect met either online or at “evening events” in the city.

Ottawa lawyer Oliver Abergel represented Batchelor in court on the new charges and says his client is being held in custody.

Abergel says Batchelor was acquitted of two counts of sexual assault in Ontario Superior Court in June.

Ottawa police are urging anyone with information on Batchelor to come forward.