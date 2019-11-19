Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Police lay new sex assault charges against Ottawa man acquitted in earlier cases

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 19, 2019 6:26 pm
The Ottawa courthouse in Ottawa, Ont. on Wednesday, March 27, 2019. .
The Ottawa courthouse in Ottawa, Ont. on Wednesday, March 27, 2019. . THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

A man acquitted on two counts of sexual assault earlier this year is facing a fresh set of charges involving three new alleged victims.

Ottawa police say they arrested 34-year-old Paul Batchelor on Tuesday and charged him with three counts of sexual assault.

READ MORE: Ottawa police trying to ID suspect who robbed Kanata bank at gunpoint

They say the alleged offences took place between 2009 and 2016 and involve three different women the suspect met either online or at “evening events” in the city.

Ottawa lawyer Oliver Abergel represented Batchelor in court on the new charges and says his client is being held in custody.

READ MORE: Ottawa police charge man, teen girl in Nov. 11 bus stabbing

Abergel says Batchelor was acquitted of two counts of sexual assault in Ontario Superior Court in June.

Story continues below advertisement

Ottawa police are urging anyone with information on Batchelor to come forward.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
Sexual AssaultOttawa newsOttawa PoliceOttawa Police ServiceOttawa crimeOntario Superior CourtSexual Assault ChargesOttawa courtOliver AbergelOttawa police lay new sexual assault chargesPaul Batchelor
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.