Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Consumer

Ontario small businesses being victimized by unscrupulous buyers on eBay

By Sean O'Shea Global News
Posted November 19, 2019 8:47 pm
Small businesses in GTA victimized by unscrupulous buyers
WATCH ABOVE: A Toronto eBay seller is sounding the alarm after he was scammed out of $4,000. David De Notaris says he sold iPhones through his online business and consumers took advantage of him. As Sean O’Shea reports, other small sellers say they are also being victimized.

David De Notaris of Toronto makes his living selling electronics, like mobile phones, on eBay.

But he said it’s increasingly risky behavior because some consumers are taking advantage of customer-friendly refund policies to cheat the system.

“I lost $4,000,” De Notaris told Global News in an interview, referring to transactions over eBay where he says the customers received and kept iPhones but got their money back.

READ MORE: German town seizes family’s pet pug, sells it on eBay to square up debts

“You don’t know if the customer is committing fraud, trying to get a free phone.”

Tweet This

De Notaris is among a number of small, online merchandisers who described how easy it is to get fleeced by an unscrupulous consumer buying from merchants through the site.

Some sellers described consumer-friendly practices that could allow the buyer to claim they did not receive the merchandise, or the item was damaged, or the goods were not as promised in advertisements.

Story continues below advertisement

In response, eBay Canada told Global News it’s committed to providing a safe marketplace for buyers and sellers.

“Only a tiny fraction of all transactions on our platform experience any kind of bad activity,” the company said in a submitted statement.

Tweet This

“At any given moment, over one billion listed are offered for sale on eBay globally — with the overwhelming majority of transactions being fulfilled seamlessly.”

But De Notaris and others who have posted their experiences online said they are skeptical about eBay.

READ MORE: Gift card internet scams have cost Edmontonians $683K so far in 2019

An eBay seller posted a warning video described how he sold a boombox style audio system to a customer who later wanted to return it. But when the merchant received the return in the mail, a pair of “cheap dollar store headphones” was inside along with nothing else.

Another YouTube video from an eBay seller claimed that only about 20 per cent of returns are sent by honest customers.

“The rest are just looking for a discount,” the merchant claimed.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Consumer SOSeBayeBay CanadaeBay buyerseBay refundseBay seller protectioneBay sellers
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.