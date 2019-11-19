Kelowna’s B.C. 55+ Games leaving a lasting legacy

Send this page to someone via email

Thirty-three sports and 4,000 athletes, all over the age of 55.

You can now add another number to Kelowna’s B.C. 55+ Games.

“60,000,” said games president David Graham.

As in $60,000 – that’s the amount of money left over from the B.C. 55+ Games that were held in September.

“That comes from surplus of the operating budgets,” Graham said.

With the City of Kelowna and the B.C. Senior Games Society having contributed major funds to those budgets, the leftover money will be split evenly.

“Fifty per cent legacy within our own community, and 50 per cent returns to them for future games,” Graham said.

So what exactly will be done with Kelowna’s half?

Graham has struck a committee to make recommendations regarding what to do with the leftover loot, stating “it’s a lasting benefit to the community something left behind.”

But however the money is distributed, Graham said it will have to be dedicated to senior sport.

Regarding a timeline for the committee’s recommendations, Graham said “we hope spring at the latest. In a way, it depends on how complicated we make it.”