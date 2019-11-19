Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Sports

Kelowna’s B.C. 55+ Games leaving a lasting legacy

By Travis Lowe Global News
Posted November 19, 2019 6:28 pm
Updated November 19, 2019 6:30 pm
Kelowna Senior Games Legacy
Kelowna Senior Games Legacy

Thirty-three sports and 4,000 athletes, all over the age of 55.

You can now add another number to Kelowna’s B.C. 55+ Games.

“60,000,” said games president David Graham.

Vernon trio make 55+ B.C. Games a family affair
Vernon trio make 55+ B.C. Games a family affair

As in $60,000 – that’s the amount of money left over from the B.C. 55+ Games that were held in September.

“That comes from surplus of the operating budgets,” Graham said.

With the City of Kelowna and the B.C. Senior Games Society having contributed major funds to those budgets, the leftover money will be split evenly.

Kelowna Dragon Boat Club trains hard for 55+ BC Games
Kelowna Dragon Boat Club trains hard for 55+ BC Games

“Fifty per cent legacy within our own community, and 50 per cent returns to them for future games,” Graham said.

Story continues below advertisement

So what exactly will be done with Kelowna’s half?

Graham has struck a committee to make recommendations regarding what to do with the leftover loot, stating “it’s a lasting benefit to the community something left behind.”

The 55+ BC Games seek volunteers
The 55+ BC Games seek volunteers

But however the money is distributed, Graham said it will have to be dedicated to senior sport.

Regarding a timeline for the committee’s recommendations, Graham said “we hope spring at the latest. In a way, it depends on how complicated we make it.”

 

Related News
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
KelownaSportsSeniorsFundingLegacySeniors GamesB.C. 55+ Gamesleftoversports legacy
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.