Probe finds B.C. university breached critical professor’s academic freedom

By The Canadian Press
Posted November 19, 2019 5:01 pm
Entrance sign to Thompson Rivers University in Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada. .
Entrance sign to Thompson Rivers University in Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada. . The Canadian Press Images/Don Denton

An investigation into the suspension of a British Columbia business professor who criticized his university has concluded the administration’s actions breached his academic freedom.

The committee of investigation, established by the Canadian Association of University Teachers, released its report Tuesday on the case involving Derek Pyne at Thompson Rivers University.

READ MORE: Family confirms TRU executive died of accidental overdose

The university in Kamloops, B.C., banned Pyne from campus in May 2018 and suspended him that July after he wrote about academics at the school paying to publish their work in deceptive journals that don’t require peer reviews.

The committee writes in its investigative report that the right of academics to criticize their administration and their institution is a widely recognized feature of academic freedom.

READ MORE: TRU international students killed in weekend Kamloops crash, school confirms

However, it says Thompson Rivers failed to understand academic freedom beyond a “narrow application” to support faculty members’ freedom to pursue fruitful avenues of research and publishing.

Story continues below advertisement

Neither the university nor Pyne, who returned to the school in January, immediately responded to requests for comment.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
Academic FreedomThompson Rivers UniversityTruprofessor suspendedTRU academic freedom
