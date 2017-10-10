Family confirms TRU executive died of accidental overdose

The family of a Thompson Rivers University (TRU) vice president is confirming that he died of an accidental overdose.

Christopher Seguin died in hospital after passing out in a hotel room on Sept. 22.

“This in no way diminishes Christopher as a loving husband and father, as well as a cherished son, brother and friend to all who knew him,” said a statement from his family.

The 39-year-old was vice-president of advancement at TRU, where he had worked since 2007. Prior to that, he served as Simon Fraser University’s advancement officer for more than a decade.

The school had initially reported he’d been taken to hospital with a critical illnesss.

“While our family had hoped that our privacy would be respected, we choose not to dwell on our deep pain and sorrow and encourage all to remember Christopher through times shared together,” the statement continued.

“We can all treasure his smiling face and warm embrace at gatherings dedicated to the betterment of others.”

Seguin was born in Pinawa, Man., and is survived by a wife and two young sons.

A trust fund for his children has been established and is accepting donations at any Kamloops CIBC branch.

A celebration of life is being scheduled for Seguin at 1 p.m. on Sat., Oct. 14 at the Calvary Community Church and is open to the public.

-With files from the Canadian Press