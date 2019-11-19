Menu

Canada

Dozens laid off as TorStar closes StarMetro national free newspaper chain

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 19, 2019 4:43 pm
Updated November 19, 2019 4:57 pm
The Toronto Star building is shown in Toronto, Wednesday, June 8, 2016.
The Toronto Star building is shown in Toronto, Wednesday, June 8, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Eduardo Lima

Torstar Corp. will shutter its StarMetro newspapers across the country and lay off 73 staff.

A Torstar spokesperson says the StarMetro papers will publish their final editions on Dec. 20.

The company publishes the commuter papers in Vancouver, Edmonton, Calgary, Toronto and Halifax.

A memo sent to staff from Torstar president John Boynton says the closures will affect 73 people working in editorial, advertising and distribution.

The company also announced plans to open new Star bureaus in the coming weeks in Vancouver, Edmonton, Calgary and Halifax.

The bureaus will be staffed by Star journalists who will provide local coverage.

More to come…

Story continues below advertisement
© 2019 The Canadian Press
