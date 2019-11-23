Black Friday, Cyber Monday deals for 2019

Send this page to someone via email

Black Friday is upon us. For years, retailers have rolled out huge sales in honour of the day after Americans celebrate their Thanksgiving.

The tradition began in the United States, according to Snopes, because retailers wanted to capture the millions of consumers who get the day off. But today, more and more countries are embracing the massive shopping event.

The retail phenomenon has even extended into something called Cyber Monday. Think mega-deals online, where retailers reduce prices even further to clear out their stock.

According to a survey conducted by analysts at Picodi, a majority of the surveyed Canadians (53 per cent) are going to shop online on Black Friday and 73 per cent of surveyed Canadians admitted that they buy while working.

Black Friday in Canada takes place on Nov. 29 and Cyber Monday on Dec. 2. However, many retailers will extend their sales before and/or after the actual two shopping days, depending on the store.

Rachel Hunter, tech expert from The Source, tells Global News that “people are largely excited about tech deals on Black Friday because the weekend sale period offers customers the ideal opportunity to get their hands on great tech at great prices.”

“For example, this year, we are expecting some great pricing on smartwatches, headphones and TVs launched earlier in the year. These are popular products that enjoy demand throughout the year so now is an ideal time to take advantage of sale pricing,” Hunter says.

“Big-ticket items like TVs and laptops, gaming and sound systems are top categories during Black Friday as they are traditionally multi-year investments for family entertainment needs and traditionally come with deep discounts over Black Friday.”

Don’t worry about scrambling to search for the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals — Global News has put together an all-encompassing list for you.

Keep an eye on this space, as we’ll be updating this information every day.

Black Friday Sales

Babies & Kids

Estella: Is offering 30 per cent off all Estella baby gifts, including its handmade organic toys, clothes and accessories. The sale starts Nov. 29-Dec. 2 at 11:59 p.m. Take 15 per cent off all orders up to $50 with code ‘Babygifts15‘, 20 per cent off all orders $50-$75 with code ‘Babygifts20‘, 25 per cent off all orders $76-$120 with code ‘Babygifts25‘, and 30 per cent off all orders over $121 with code ‘Babygifts30‘.

Hello Bello: Is offering $75 off new diaper bundles plus free shipping on Nov. 29-Dec. 2 with the promo code BESTDEAL at checkout.

Beauty

1day beauty: Is offering 50 per cent off the entire website from Nov. 28-Dec. 2 with the code BFCM.

Annabelle: Is offering 40 per cent off all items on the website from Nov. 29-Dec. 2.

CW Beggs: Is offering 30 per cent off on all items on the website from Nov. 29-Dec. 2. A gift with purchase will be included for the first 100 orders.

Lise Watier: Is offering 20 per cent off on everything on the website + free delivery from Nov. 29-Dec. 2. A gift will be included for purchases over $100 and $150.

Marcelle: Is offering buy one get one free on all products from Nov. 29-Dec. 2. A gift will be included for purchases over $65 and $100.

TO112 Hair Care: Is offering up to 50 per cent off store-wide from Nov. 28-Dec. 3. They are also offering an extra deal for those who subscribe to the email list before Nov. 27.

Zincuta Skin Ointment: Is offering 30 per cent off entire purchase with the code HOLIDAY30.

Fashion & Accessories

ADDITION ELLE: Is offering 40 per cent off regular price from Nov. 28-Dec. 2.

Adornmonde: Is offering 35 per cent off site-wide from Nov. 29-Dec. 2 with the promo code FRIDAY.

AMYO Jewelry: Is offering 25 per cent off site-wide from Nov. 22-Dec. 2 with the promo code blackfriday2019.

Anne Fontaine: Is offering 25 per cent off select styles from Fall 2019 collection from Nov. 23-Dec. 1.

Art of Marina: Is offering a buy one get one free sale on their kimonos, that are manufactured of 100 per cent natural fibres including 100 per cent organic Mulberry Silk through sustainable method, on Nov. 29.

BOGS Footwear: Is offering 20 per cent off its entire website from Nov. 28-Dec. 2.

Boston Proper: Is offering 30 per cent off site-wide from Nov. 28-Dec. 1.

BRUNETTE the label: Is offering up to 60 per cent off a wide variety of selected styles from Nov. 29-Dec. 2.

C’est Beau: Is offering 30 per cent off in-store purchases and online with the code CM30 from Nov. 29-Dec. 2 + free makeup touch-ups on Dec. 1 from 1 p.m.-4 p.m.

Chinese Laundry: Is offering 30 per cent off site-wide (some exclusions) from Nov. 29-Dec. 1.

Coddies: Is offering 20 per cent off their footwear on Nov. 29.

Daniel Patrick: Is offering 25 per cent off site-wide (excluding adidas products) from Nov. 18-30.

Daniel Wellington: Is offering 50 per cent off selected items from Nov. 25-Dec. 2. They will also offer a free accessory with every watch purchase through its website and retail partners such as Hudson’s Bay and Nordstrom’s.

Deakin & Blue: Is offering 50 per cent off site-wide from Nov. 29- Dec. 2.

Film Jackets: Is offering up to 56 per cent off and an extra $10 off with the code SAVE10 from Nov. 29-Dec. 2.

Guess (Canada): Is offering 40 per cent off entire store, with select exclusions and a gift with $125+ purchases from Nov. 28- Dec. 3.

Indochino: Is offering savings up to $110 on their custom suits from Nov. 29-Dec. 1.

Kelly Bello: Is offering 20 per cent off site-wide from Nov.29-Dec. 2 with the promo code KBDBLACK20.

Knix: Is offering 20-50 per cent off site-wide from Nov. 25-Dec. 2. Purchases over $150 will receive a free Longevity Bra.

la Vie en Rose: Is offering a 2 for 1 sale on (almost) everything beginning Nov. 29.

Marciano Canada: Is offering 30 per cent off entire purchase from Nov. 28-Dec. 2.

Mountain Equipment Co-op (MEC): Is offering up to 80 per cent of a wide variety of selected styles from Nov. 29-Dec. 2.

Olsen: Is running a curated sale section from Nov. 29-Dec. 2 in stores and select items are available on thebay.com.

Reitmans: Is offering 40 per cent off everything and Black Friday surprise deals, starting Nov. 28-30.

Shady Rays: Is offering 50 per cent off all sunglasses, plus an additional 10 per cent off when you get 2 pairs, plus $15 gift card for 3+ pairs. They are also offering 20 per cent off snow goggles and 15 per cent off Optical Shop from Nov. 27-Dec. 2.

SPINCO: Is offering 30 per cent off merchandise in-studio from Nov. 23-25.

Sport Chek: Is offering up to 65 per cent off door crashers and sales on ski and snowboard equipment, $100 off select Apple Watches, 60 per cent off Pur Serenity Weighted Blankets, 20 per cent off winter jackets and pants and more from Nov. 28-Dec. 4. Sport Chek is also offering $40 off promo cards if you spend $150 or more and tax free shopping on Nov. 28-29.

The Cause Collection: Is offering 25 per cent off site-wide with the code BLACK25 from Nov. 26-Dec. 1.

Tilley: Is offering 10 per cent off Tilley hats, 15 per cent off Tilley apparel and accessories from Nov. 28-Dec. 2. Free shipping with no minimum spend is offered from Nov. 14-Dec.15.

Tissot: Is offering up to 50 per cent off on 54 references beginning Nov. 21-Dec. 3 at 11 a.m.

True Religion: Is offering 50 per cent off everything online and in-store from Nov. 26-Dec. 1.

Home & Lifestyle

Article: Is offering up to 45 per cent off over 150 items from Nov. 29-Dec. 1. Orders over $499 receive free basic shipping until the sale ends.

C’est Beau: Is offering 30 per cent off in-store purchases and online with the code CM30 from Nov. 29-Dec. 2 + free makeup touch-ups on Dec. 1 from 1 p.m.-4 p.m.

ecobee: Is offering discounts on their SmartThermostats and SmartSensors from Nov. 18-Dec. 3.

Endy: Is offering 10 per cent off everything site-wide from Nov. 22-Dec. 3.

EQ3: Is offering 20 per cent off all EQ3 products and an additional 20 per cent off clearance items from Nov. 21-Dec. 2.

Indigo: Is offering many deals including 50 per cent off the top 50 hottest books, 25 per cent off select toys and baby gifts, $50 off Indigo’s weighted blanket, 50 per cent off top tech gifts and more from Nov. 28-Dec. 2.

National Mattress Outlet Plus+: Is offering no tax and free delivery on all orders over $199 in store (GTA) and online (Canada-wide) from Nov. 29-Dec. 2 with the code BFCM2019.

Sleepenvie: Is offering 20 per cent off store-wide with the code SNUGGLEANDSAVE from Nov. 25-Dec. 4.

Tempaper: Is offering 10 per cent off purchases of $75+, 20 per cent off purchases of $150+ and 30 per cent off purchases $300+ on By the Panel and Sold by the roll prints from Nov. 28-Dec. 3.

Ten Thousand Villages: Is offering 25 per cent off the entire purchase from Nov. 29-Dec. 1.

The Design Life Boutique: Is offering 25 per cent off their Sassy Class stockings with the code VIPSASSYBLACKFRIDAY25% on Nov. 29.

Other

Ancient Nutrition: Is offering 20 per cent off orders and free shipping from Nov. 28-Dec. 1.

Chotto Matte Toronto: Is offering 50 per cent off Saturday Jungle Brunch (food only). Must quote “Black Friday” when making reservation on Nov. 30.

LCBO: Is holding their Luxury Discovery Suite event from Nov. 13-Dec. 3, offering access to Moët Hennessy’s portfolio including Dom Pérignon, Moët & Chandon, Veuve Clicquot and Hennessy. LCBO is offering to customize the arrow for the encased tin gift box with the name of any city; hometown or dream destination with the purchase of Veuve Clicquot Brut Yellow Label on select days. Hennessy XO is offering to engrave the bottle with someone’s name or personal event title with purchase on select days.

VISUALBASS PHOTOGRAPHY

Nomader: Is offering 20 per cent off discount on Nomader’s Collapsible Water Bottle Amazon listings and free 2-day shipping for Prime members on Nov. 29.

RetroFestive: Is offering 25 per cent off all Leg Lamps in their Oakville store only on Nov. 29, plus a free mini moose mug with every purchase.

Square One: Is offering a 5 per cent bonus gift card when you buy $500 or more in Square One gift cards from Nov. 25-29.

We Are Knitters: Is offering 30 per cent off from Nov. 25-30.

Technology

Dell Canada: Is offering discounts Dell and Alienware PCs, monitors, electronics and more on Nov. 29. Save up to 50 per cent off doorbusters on Nov. 28 at 9 a.m. onwards.

Chanty: Is offering 75 per cent off their annual plans from Nov. 29-Dec. 2.

Google Store: Is offering deals on their Google Nest Mini (save $30), Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL (save $250), Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL (save $150), Nest Hub Max (Save $50) and more from Nov. 29-Dec. 2.

HÄNS Swipe: Is offering 35 per cent off all online purchases site-wide of their popular compact, portable, and reusable cleaner for smartphones and touchscreen electronics from Nov. 29-Dec. 2 with the promo code CyberFridayBlackMonday.

iRobot: Is offering $20-$100 off regular price on select iRobots beginning Nov. 22-29.

Keebos: Is offering 33 per cent off their phone necklace for iPhones from Nov. 27-Dec. 2 with the discount code keebos33.

Loupedeck+: Is offering 10 per cent off from Nov. 29-Dec. 2. Discount will be added automatically at checkout.

Microsoft: Is offering up to $390 on Surface Pro 7 + Type Cover (Nov. 22-Dec. 5), up to $150 on Xbox One Consoles (Nov. 21-Dec. 2), $50 off Office Home and Student (Nov. 28-Dec. 7) and more.

MUJJO: Is offering 25 per cent off from Nov. 28-Dec. 3 with the code #25off.

Orchard: Is offering 10 per cent off their entire inventory of smartphones from Nov. 29-Dec. 2 at 11:50 p.m.

PlayStation: Is offering sales on their PlayStation PS4 Bundle, PlayStation 4 Pro, PS VR Multi-game bundle and more from Nov. 28-Dec. 6.

Ubisoft Store: Is offering up to 90 per cent off select items from Nov. 20-Dec. 1.

Travel

Adventuras Mayas: Is offering 50 per cent off when you book direct online with code CM2019 on Nov. 29-Dec. 6. Offer valid for adventures from November 2019-November 2020.

Cheap Caribbean: Is offering 70 per cent off Caribbean travel for all-inclusive 2019/2020 bookings from Nov. 7-Dec. 2.

Contiki: Is offering savings of 30 per cent off a selection of its trips around the world including their Asian Adventure, The Big Tiki, Italy, Great Britain and Ireland and Peru Uncovered. The sale runs from Nov. 29-Dec. 2.

Iberostar Hotels & Resorts: Is offering 20 per cent off from Nov. 29-Dec. 2 with the code FRIDAY19.

Insight Vacations: Is offering 15 per cent off all trips to first time guests and 20 per cent off to past guests on all journeys to Ireland, France, Scandinavia and Russia in summer of 2020. Past guests will have early access to the offer on Nov. 21, while first time guests can access the sale on Nov. 25-Dec. 2.

Intrepid Travel: Is offering 20 per cent off all 2020 departures booked from Nov. 25-Dec. 5.

Peregrine Adventures: Is offering 15 per cent off 2020 departures booked Nov. 25-Dec. 5.

Trafalgar: Is offering up to 20 per cent off per person on select worldwide trips to Europe and Britain, North America, Africa, Asia, Australia and New Zealand from Nov. 29-Dec. 2.

Urban Adventures: Is offering 25 per cent off all tours booked Nov. 26-Dec. 5.

Visit Orlando: Is offering an extra 10 per cent off all purchases at Orlandotickets.com and discounts to more than 50 theme parks, attractions, activities and dinner shows with the promo code GIFT from Nov. 19-Dec. 8.

Wild Bum: Is offering 50 per cent off all travel guides from Nov. 29-Dec. 2.

Cyber Monday Sales

Babies & Kids

Beauty

Newt By Elle: Is offering 30 per cent off site-wide on all sales over $40 on Dec. 2.

Fashion & Accessories

AMYO Jewelry: Is offering 25 per cent off site-wide from Dec. 2-9 with the promo code cybermonday2019.

Art of Marina: Is offering 25 per cent off site-wide on Dec. 2.

Chinese Laundry: Is offering 30 per cent off regular price site-wide (some exclusions) and 40 per cent off sale items from Dec. 2-3.

Coddies: Is holding a sale for buy 2 get 1 free on all their shoes on Dec. 2.

Elocin: Is offering 15 per cent off site-wide on Dec. 2.

Indochino: Is offering sales on their custom shirts, suits, coats and more on Dec. 2.

Kelly Bello: Is offering 15 per cent off site-wide from Dec. 2-6 with the promo code KBDCYBER15.

Knix: Is offering 20-50 per cent off site-wide from Nov. 25-Dec. 2. Purchases over $150 will receive a free pair of Thigh Savers.

la Vie en Rose: Is offering an additional 40 per cent off on (almost) everything on Dec. 2.

Reitmans: Is offering free shipping and 40 per cent off everything on Cyber Monday. Reitmans is also offering up to 70 per cent off sale styles + extra mystery discounts.

The Cause Collection: Is offering 30 per cent off site-wide with the code CYBER30 on Dec. 2.

True Religion: Is offering up to 70 per cent off site-wide from Dec. 2-3.

Home & Lifestyle

Aizome Bedding: Is offering 30 per cent off all items from Dec. 2-7 with the promo code 2019CYBER30.

Ten Thousand Villages: Is offering 30 per cent off online orders on Dec. 2.

The Design Life Boutique: Is offering 25 per cent off their Sassy Class stockings with the code VIPSASSYMONDAY25% on Dec. 2.

Other

Ancient Nutrition: Is offering 20 per cent off orders and free shipping on Dec. 2.

LCBO: Is holding their Luxury Discovery Suite event from Nov. 13-Dec. 3, offering access to Moët Hennessy’s portfolio Including Dom Pérignon, Moët & Chandon, Veuve Clicquot and Hennessy. LCBO is offering to customize the arrow for the encased tin gift box with the name of any city; hometown or dream destination with the purchase of Veuve Clicquot Brut Yellow Label on select days. Hennessy XO is offering to engrave the bottle with someone’s name or personal event title with purchase on select days.

Target: Is offering $10 off select LEGO sets priced at $29.99 on Nov. 29.

We Are Knitters: Is offering 35 per cent off from Dec. 1-2.

Technology

Travel

Did we miss a sale? Let us know in the contact form below.