Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Traffic

18 children uninjured after 3 school buses crash on wintry Calgary morning

By Heide Pearson Global News
Posted November 19, 2019 1:51 pm
Crews are seen at the scene of a school bus crash in southwest Calgary on Tuesday, Nov. 19. .
Crews are seen at the scene of a school bus crash in southwest Calgary on Tuesday, Nov. 19. . Global News

No injuries were reported after three school buses crashed into each other, and an SUV, in a “low-speed collision” on Bow Trail on Tuesday.

Calgary police said 18 children were involved in the crash, but none were injured.

READ MORE: No snow-route parking ban anticipated in Calgary amid winter weather

Investigators said the vehicles were sliding down the road on Bow Trail near Strathcona Boulevard when the crash happened.

The crash temporarily blocked traffic along the roadway, however, the city tweeted just before 11 a.m. that the scene was cleared.

Story continues below advertisement

Calgary was under a snowfall warning on Tuesday with 10 to 15 centimetres of snow expected to fall.

Road conditions were poor across the city, with police advising drivers to take precautions and drive slowly and carefully.

Related News
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Calgary Trafficschool bus crashCalgary snowCalgary school bus crashClagary roadsSchool bus crash no kids injuredSchool buses crash Bow TrailSchool buses crash Calgary
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.