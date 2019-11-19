18 children uninjured after 3 school buses crash on wintry Calgary morning

Send this page to someone via email

No injuries were reported after three school buses crashed into each other, and an SUV, in a “low-speed collision” on Bow Trail on Tuesday.

Calgary police said 18 children were involved in the crash, but none were injured.

Investigators said the vehicles were sliding down the road on Bow Trail near Strathcona Boulevard when the crash happened.

The crash temporarily blocked traffic along the roadway, however, the city tweeted just before 11 a.m. that the scene was cleared.

CLEAR: The multi-vehicle incident on Eastbound Bow Trail approaching Sarcee Trail SW has been cleared. #yyctraffic #yycroads — YYC Transportation (@yyctransport) November 19, 2019

Story continues below advertisement

Calgary was under a snowfall warning on Tuesday with 10 to 15 centimetres of snow expected to fall.

Road conditions were poor across the city, with police advising drivers to take precautions and drive slowly and carefully.

The heaviest snow will fall this morning and afternoon in #yyc, tapering off to flurries tonight. Safe travels everyone! pic.twitter.com/qwuFTI2bTt — Gemma Lynne (@gemma_lynne) November 19, 2019