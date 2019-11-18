Menu

Parts of southern Alberta could see up to 15 cm of snow by Tuesday

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted November 18, 2019 9:35 pm
A map of Alberta with areas in red indicating where a snowfall warning was in effect on Monday night. .
A map of Alberta with areas in red indicating where a snowfall warning was in effect on Monday night. . CREDIT: https://weather.gc.ca/

Parts of southern Alberta are bracing for another round of wintry weather this fall as Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning for areas in the region on Monday.

“A low-pressure system moving into Alberta tonight will bring snowfall accumulations of 10 to 15 centimetres for parts of the province on Tuesday,” the weather agency said on its website. “Snow will begin later tonight in southwestern Alberta, and will track eastward early Tuesday morning.

“Snow will taper off by Wednesday morning as the system moves through Saskatchewan.”

READ MORE: Farmers in Alberta, Saskatchewan struggling to harvest snow-covered crops

Environment Canada warned drivers in the impacted regions to prepare for the possibility of “quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions.”

For a complete list of weather warnings, watches and advisories in Alberta, click here.

Want your weather on the go? Download Global News’ Skytracker weather app for iPhone, iPad and Android.

Watch below: Videos about snow falling in southern Alberta in the fall of 2019. 

Dozens of crashes on Calgary’s snow-covered streets
