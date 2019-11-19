Menu

Crime

33-year-old woman charged with 2nd-degree murder in connection to death of partner: police

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 19, 2019 11:53 am
Investigators say they were called to a home in the city around 6 p.m. Monday to check on the well-being of the residents.
Investigators say they were called to a home in the city around 6 p.m. Monday to check on the well-being of the residents. The Canadian Press Images/Francis Vachon

SUDBURY, Ont. – Police in Sudbury, Ont., say a 33-year-old woman has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of her live-in partner.

Investigators say they were called to a home in the city around 6 p.m. Monday to check on the well-being of the residents.

READ MORE: Two Toronto-area men charged in alleged homicide of Sudbury man, OPP say

They say officers found a dead man inside the home.

Police say the other resident was arrested and charged shortly afterwards.

Neither the deceased nor the accused have been identified but police say they were intimate partners.

They say there is no threat to the public.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
