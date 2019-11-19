33-year-old woman charged with 2nd-degree murder in connection to death of partner: police

Send this page to someone via email

SUDBURY, Ont. – Police in Sudbury, Ont., say a 33-year-old woman has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of her live-in partner.

Investigators say they were called to a home in the city around 6 p.m. Monday to check on the well-being of the residents.

They say officers found a dead man inside the home.

Police say the other resident was arrested and charged shortly afterwards.

Neither the deceased nor the accused have been identified but police say they were intimate partners.

They say there is no threat to the public.

