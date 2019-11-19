Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Traffic

Big rig rolls and catches fire leading to closure of WB 401 in Chatham: OPP

By Jess Brady 980 CFPL
Posted November 19, 2019 11:26 am
OPP say the truck rolled in the highway's westbound lanes around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday.
OPP say the truck rolled in the highway's westbound lanes around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday. Global News File

Traffic along a usually busy stretch of Hwy. 401 has been snarled thanks to an early-morning crash in Chatham.

Chatham Kent OPP say a tractor trailer rolled on its side around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday in the westbound lanes of the roadway at Hwy. 40.

The truck then caught fire.

Story continues below advertisement

No injuries have been reported and officers say it’s not known when the westbound lanes will reopen to traffic. Motorists are asked to keep the closure in mind and take an alternate route.

Caught on camera: Dangerous incident on Highway 401 during emergency roadside fire
Caught on camera: Dangerous incident on Highway 401 during emergency roadside fire

The Ministry of the Environment and Ministry of Transportation have both been contacted.

Related News
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
FireCrashCollisionRollovertractor trailerHwy 401Chathamchatham kent oppHWY 40
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.