Big rig rolls and catches fire leading to closure of WB 401 in Chatham: OPP

Traffic along a usually busy stretch of Hwy. 401 has been snarled thanks to an early-morning crash in Chatham.

Chatham Kent OPP say a tractor trailer rolled on its side around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday in the westbound lanes of the roadway at Hwy. 40.

The truck then caught fire.

No injuries have been reported and officers say it’s not known when the westbound lanes will reopen to traffic. Motorists are asked to keep the closure in mind and take an alternate route.

The Ministry of the Environment and Ministry of Transportation have both been contacted.