Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Sports

Canucks visit the Stars after Gaudette’s 2 goal-game

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted November 19, 2019 3:18 am

Vancouver Canucks (10-7-4, third in the Pacific Division) vs. Dallas Stars (11-8-2, fourth in the Central Division)

Dallas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Stars host Vancouver after Adam Gaudette scored two goals in the Canucks’ 5-4 overtime loss to the Avalanche.

The Stars are 7-1-2 in Western Conference games. Dallas has allowed 13 power-play goals, killing 82.9% of opponent chances.

The Canucks are 5-5-3 against conference opponents. Vancouver is eighth in the league averaging 5.6 assists per game, led by Elias Pettersson with 0.8.

Dallas defeated Vancouver 4-2 in the last meeting between these teams on Nov. 14.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alexander Radulov leads the Stars with six goals, adding five assists and recording 11 points. Denis Gurianov has scored four goals over the last 10 games for Dallas.

Story continues below advertisement

Brock Boeser leads the Canucks with nine goals and has recorded 20 points. Pettersson has recorded six assists over the last 10 games for Vancouver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canucks: 3-4-3, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.9 assists, four penalties and 8.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .900 save percentage.

Stars: 8-1-1, averaging 3.2 goals, 4.9 assists, 3.9 penalties and 8.3 penalty minutes while giving up 1.9 goals per game with a .939 save percentage.

Stars Injuries: None listed.

Canucks Injuries: Jay Beagle: day to day (undisclosed).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
HockeyNHLNational Hockey LeagueVancouver CanucksCanucksVancouver sportsVancouver hockeyCanucks hockey
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.