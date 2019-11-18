Menu

Environment

Sydney residents warned to stay indoors as nearby bushfire smoke engulfs city

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted November 18, 2019 11:54 pm
Smoke from nearby bushfires blankets Sydney
WATCH ABOVE: Smoke from nearby bushfires blankets Sydney

Thick smoke from wildfires has shrouded Sydney and its surrounding areas with health experts warning residents with medical conditions to remain indoors.

The Sydney skyline was barely visible with air quality in some parts of the city reaching over hazardous levels early Tuesday.

Smoke haze covers Sydney, Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, as wildfires burn near the city. The annual Australian fire season, which peaks during the Southern Hemisphere summer, has started early after an unusually warm and dry winter.
Smoke haze covers Sydney, Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, as wildfires burn near the city. The annual Australian fire season, which peaks during the Southern Hemisphere summer, has started early after an unusually warm and dry winter. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)

Shane Fitzsimmons, the state’s rural fire commissioner, says firefighters would be challenged by high temperatures and wind conditions.

Embers fly off from burning tree in Australia as bushfires rage
Embers fly off from burning tree in Australia as bushfires rage

Most of the coastal areas of the New South Wales are under very high fire danger with 48 fires burning across the state.

Smoke haze covers Sydney, Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, as wildfires burn near the city. The annual Australian fire season, which peaks during the Southern Hemisphere summer, has started early after an unusually warm and dry winter.
Smoke haze covers Sydney, Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, as wildfires burn near the city. The annual Australian fire season, which peaks during the Southern Hemisphere summer, has started early after an unusually warm and dry winter. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)

Fires have destroyed 577 homes in New South Wales during the wildfire season, which peaks during the Southern Hemisphere summer but has started early after an unusually warm and dry winter.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
AustraliaAustralia Wildfiresbushfires Australiaaustralia fireAustralia smokeAustralia Wildfire smogSmog AustraliaSmog Sydney
national skyline national skyline

