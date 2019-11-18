First-of-its-kind wine village to open in South Okanagan

Send this page to someone via email

It’s poised to be a pillar of the Okanagan Wine Region and a gateway to the South Okanagan, at least that’s the hope and expectation of a new District Wine Village slated for Oliver.

The wine village is believed to be the first-of-its kind in all of Canada.

The village will feature 16 small-batch wine, beer, cider and spirit producers, a culinary centre and a multi-purpose amphitheater, capable of hosting more than 600 people.

The venue will allow small producers to have their own production facility and tasting room without having to invest in a full winery operation.

It will be situated just off of Highway 97 near Gallagher Lake.

Groundbreaking on the project will take place in the spring of 2020 with the first tenant producer moving in in the fall of the same year.

The entire facility is expected to be fully operational at some point in 2021.

Proponents of the project said the development of the wine village will have a big impact on local communities as well as local industries, including tourism, wine education and employment and indigenous development.

The ambitious plans will be unveiled on Monday evening at a special event at Slackwater Brewing in Penticton.

