Kingston is one of 6 cities to host games in the Major Arena Soccer League

The Canadian MetroStars of the Major Arena Soccer League will play two games in Kingston next month at the Leons Centre.

Looking to build fan support in Ontario, the MetroStars, who are based out of Mississauga, will play a series of games this season in Kingston, Oshawa, St. Catharines, Brampton, Sarnia and Windsor.

The Major Arena Soccer League is now in its fourth year of operation. It has 16 teams in the United States, one in Canada and two in Mexico.

“Were extremely excited about playing a couple of games in Kingston,” said MetroStars head coach John Williams.

Williams, who also coaches outdoor soccer, says the indoor game is much more exciting.

“I’m still learning the game,” continued Williams, who was born in London, England, but now resides in Toronto.

“It’s a fast-paced game with lots of shooting, lots of up and down action and, of course, a lot of goals.”

This is the MetroStars’ second season of operation. Their captain is Mo Babouli, a graduate of the Toronto FC Academy.

“We look forward to making an impact with every city we play in,” said Babouli, who also played professional soccer in Syria. “It’s a soccer game with a little bit of hockey thrown in.

“It’s a fast-paced game with lots of action and lots of shots and saves. Tackling is allowed and that keeps the spectators involved. There’s never a dull moment in professional indoor soccer. The fans will be entertained, and that’s a guarantee.”

The MetroStars open a new season on Dec. 1 in Baltimore against the Blast.

They will stop in Kingston to play the Harrisburg Heat on the evening of Friday, Dec. 20. The same clubs will meet again on the following Sunday afternoon.

Tickets for both games are now on sale at the Leons Centre box office.