No jail time, lifetime animal ban for Duncan man in horrific dog abuse case

By Simon Little Global News
Posted November 18, 2019 5:25 pm
Teddy the dog shortly after he was rescued.
Teddy the dog shortly after he was rescued. BC SPCA handout

WARNING: This story contains images that may be disturbing to some readers

A B.C. man has been handed a three-month suspended sentence and a lifetime ban on owning pets in an animal cruelty case that shocked Vancouver Island.

The case has become known as the “Trial for Teddy,” after the dog who was found in horrific condition at a Duncan property in February, 2018.

BC SPCA special constables found Teddy severely emaciated and tied up tightly with a tether that was just a few centimetres long.

His collar was deeply embedded in his neck, causing a massive infection that left the dog’s head swollen to several times its normal size.

WARNING: The photo below may be disturbing to some viewers. Use the slider to reveal the image

BC SPCA officers called it “one of the most profoundly shocking and disturbing cases of abuse we have ever witnessed.”

Despite round-the-clock emergency vet care, Teddy died two days later.

Anderson Joe, 62, pleaded guilty to willfully permitting unnecessary pain, suffering or injury to a dog earlier this year.

The 90-day probation reflects what Crown had asked for, and will leave Joe with a criminal record.

Joe’s co-accused, Melissa Tooshley, pleaded guilty to to failing to provide the necessities of life in February.

She is scheduled to be sentenced on Thursday.

