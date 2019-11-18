Alberta man charged after allegedly attacking Campbell River Mountie during DUI stop

Send this page to someone via email

A Campbell River RCMP officer suffered “potentially serious” injuries when he was attacked during an impaired driving call, according to police.

Jay Douglas of Alberta has been charged with assaulting causing bodily harm and resisting arrest in the incident, police say.

According to police, the officer was deployed when police got a report of an intoxicated man in his vehicle around 3 a.m. Sunday.

Mounties allege that during the traffic stop, the 20-year-old accused assaulted the officer, resulting in “a sustained battle to restrain the man.”

“In the middle of the impaired investigation, this individual attacked our officer, which led to a struggle which went to the ground, where our officer did sustain some potentially serious injuries,” said Const. Maury Tyre.

“It is something unfortunately that we do have to wait and see to determine the severity of it. What happened in the attack could have been more serious and it could have been life threatening.”

Two bystanders stepped in and helped the officer restrain the man, until more police arrived, according to Campbell River RCMP.

Investigators say the injured officer is expected to make a full recovery.

Douglas was scheduled to appear in court Monday.