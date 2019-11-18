Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement

Alberta man charged after allegedly attacking Campbell River Mountie during DUI stop

By Simon Little Global News
Posted November 18, 2019 3:33 pm
Updated November 18, 2019 3:36 pm
FILE - RCMP officer checking driver at checkstop in Kelowna, BC, Dec 20, 2018.
FILE - RCMP officer checking driver at checkstop in Kelowna, BC, Dec 20, 2018. Jeff Martin/ Global Okanagan

A Campbell River RCMP officer suffered “potentially serious” injuries when he was attacked during an impaired driving call, according to police.

Jay Douglas of Alberta has been charged with assaulting causing bodily harm and resisting arrest in the incident, police say.

READ MORE: Officer sprayed in eyes with bear mace while making arrest: Vancouver police

According to police, the officer was deployed when police got a report of an intoxicated man in his vehicle around 3 a.m. Sunday.

Campbell River man survives grizzly attack in B.C. backcountry
Campbell River man survives grizzly attack in B.C. backcountry

Mounties allege that during the traffic stop, the 20-year-old accused assaulted the officer, resulting in “a sustained battle to restrain the man.”

“In the middle of the impaired investigation, this individual attacked our officer, which led to a struggle which went to the ground, where our officer did sustain some potentially serious injuries,” said Const. Maury Tyre.

Story continues below advertisement

“It is something unfortunately that we do have to wait and see to determine the severity of it. What happened in the attack could have been more serious and it could have been life threatening.”

READ MORE: Police say ‘highly intoxicated’ woman assaulted officer at Alberta hockey game

Two bystanders stepped in and helped the officer restrain the man, until more police arrived, according to Campbell River RCMP.

Investigators say the injured officer is expected to make a full recovery.

Douglas was scheduled to appear in court Monday.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
AssaultImpaired DrivingTraffic StopDUIOfficer assaultedalberta manIntoxicated drivingRoad Checkalberta man officer assaulted
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.