Canada

Rivière-des-Prairies fire leaves woman in critical condition

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted November 18, 2019 2:17 pm
Montreal police were called after an unconscious woman was discovered in the residence.
Montreal police were called after an unconscious woman was discovered in the residence. Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press, File

A woman is in critical condition after a fire broke out Monday in a residence in Rivière-des-Prairies.

The Montreal fire department entered the home on Sylvain Garneau Street shortly after noon to find the woman unconscious.

READ MORE: Laval man facing charges after police respond to reported domestic dispute, find apartment fire

Montreal police spokesperson Manuel Couture said firefighters attempted to resuscitate her before she was taken to hospital.

The investigation has been transferred to the police department’s arson squad.

The cause of the fire remains unknown, according to Couture.

 

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
