Rivière-des-Prairies fire leaves woman in critical condition

A woman is in critical condition after a fire broke out Monday in a residence in Rivière-des-Prairies.

The Montreal fire department entered the home on Sylvain Garneau Street shortly after noon to find the woman unconscious.

Montreal police spokesperson Manuel Couture said firefighters attempted to resuscitate her before she was taken to hospital.

The investigation has been transferred to the police department’s arson squad.

The cause of the fire remains unknown, according to Couture.

