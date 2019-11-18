Menu

Canada

Laval police investigating after fire sends 2 to hospital

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted November 18, 2019 8:26 am
Two cars caught fire in a driveway of a residence in Laval, Monday, September 25, 2017.
Laval police are investigating after officers responded to a reported domestic dispute to find the building to which they were called was also on fire. Mario Beauregard / The Canadian Press

Laval police are investigating after two people were injured following a fire late Sunday night.

Police say they were called to the apartment building on 62nd Avenue near Cartier Boulevard concerning a reported domestic dispute between a couple.

When officers arrived at the scene, police say a fire was also underway in the building. Police are investigating whether the fire was deliberately set but could not confirm if the two incidents are related.

READ MORE: Two Laval police officers in hospital after crashing patrol car pursuing suspect

A man and a woman were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The fire department was called to the scene. Residents were forced to leave the building due to the flames.

Investigators remain at the scene.

— With files from Global News’ Olivia O’Malley

