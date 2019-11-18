Laval police investigating after fire sends 2 to hospital

Laval police are investigating after two people were injured following a fire late Sunday night.
Police say they were called to the apartment building on 62nd Avenue near Cartier Boulevard concerning a reported domestic dispute between a couple.
When officers arrived at the scene, police say a fire was also underway in the building. Police are investigating whether the fire was deliberately set but could not confirm if the two incidents are related.
A man and a woman were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The fire department was called to the scene. Residents were forced to leave the building due to the flames.
Investigators remain at the scene.
— With files from Global News’ Olivia O’Malley
