Confession from Edmonton man dubbed ‘Robin Hood of McNuggets’ delights internet

A man who worked at an Edmonton McDonald’s restaurant for two-and-a-half years recently revealed on Twitter that he put 11 chicken nuggets in nearly every 10-piece order he made.

Cody Bondarchuk shared his confession at 5:30 p.m. on Friday.

As of late Monday morning, his message had been retweeted 79,000 times and liked close to 900,000 times.

Thrilled readers have been replying with messages like: “Not all heroes wear capes,” “An angel walks among us,” “Heroes in hairnets,” and, “Sort of like Robin Hood.” Tweet This

The thread also inspired others in the restaurant service industry to share their stories of adding a little extra to customers’ orders to make their day — from soft-serve ice cream to donuts.

Bondarchuk said the fast-food location he worked at was mostly drive-through so he didn’t have a lot of direct interaction with people.

Still, he liked to think customers would go home, see the extra nugget and smile.

Cody Bondarchuk, aka “The Robin Hood of McNuggets,” on Twitter. Credit: Twitter/Cody Bondarchuk

One person online asked if there’s a statute of limitations on nugget theft, to which Bondarchuk replied: “I hope so,” adding he thinks he would owe McDonald’s about $1,600.

Bondarchuk now works in politics.

Not all heroes wear capes pic.twitter.com/8hYeybJxqf — 🦁Grant tha Apologetic♌ (@she_message_me) November 17, 2019

Bud light Presents: Real American Heroes

(Real american heroes)

Today we salute you Mr. Extra Nugget Giving Man

(Mr. Extra Nugget Giving Man)

Never has one man given so much for so many. Without you the happy meal would be a little less happy."

(Oh so happy!) — Duchess (@AKADuchess15) November 16, 2019

Guarantee you made someone's day at least once a day each day you worked over those years.

Nicely done. — PCR RitesGood (@pcrritesgood) November 17, 2019

This happened to me as a kid and I looked down at that nugget and was like MOM!!.. pic.twitter.com/1dE2W7NdqZ — ♡ (@lyssakiins) November 16, 2019

I smile every time I get an extra nug, so on behalf of nuggeters everywhere – a heartfelt “thanks” to you kind sir! — Justine Martinez (@iamjdm123) November 17, 2019

An angel walks amongst us. — Brooklyn Ley (@BrooklynOffley) November 17, 2019

I am Canadian but merci! 🇨🇦 — Cody Bondarchuk (@codybondarchuk) November 16, 2019

My son actually texted me from college once cause he was so happy: “Mom, ordered an 8 piece nugget meal and got 10 for the same price. It’s gonna be a great day!” — Laurel Hess (@Laurel__Hess) November 17, 2019

I hope so because I calculated it and I would owe Ronald about $1,600 — Cody Bondarchuk (@codybondarchuk) November 16, 2019