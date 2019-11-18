Confession from Edmonton man dubbed ‘Robin Hood of McNuggets’ delights internet

A man who worked at an Edmonton McDonald’s restaurant for two-and-a-half years recently revealed on Twitter that he put 11 chicken nuggets in nearly every 10-piece order he made.
Cody Bondarchuk shared his confession at 5:30 p.m. on Friday.
As of late Monday morning, his message had been retweeted 79,000 times and liked close to 900,000 times.
Thrilled readers have been replying with messages like: “Not all heroes wear capes,” “An angel walks among us,” “Heroes in hairnets,” and, “Sort of like Robin Hood.”
The thread also inspired others in the restaurant service industry to share their stories of adding a little extra to customers’ orders to make their day — from soft-serve ice cream to donuts.
Bondarchuk said the fast-food location he worked at was mostly drive-through so he didn’t have a lot of direct interaction with people.
Still, he liked to think customers would go home, see the extra nugget and smile.
One person online asked if there’s a statute of limitations on nugget theft, to which Bondarchuk replied: “I hope so,” adding he thinks he would owe McDonald’s about $1,600.
Bondarchuk now works in politics.
Global News will be speaking with the “Robin Hood of McNuggets” himself later on Monday. This article will be updated at that time.
