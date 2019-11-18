Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Confession from Edmonton man dubbed ‘Robin Hood of McNuggets’ delights internet

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted November 18, 2019 1:31 pm
Updated November 18, 2019 1:39 pm
In this March 4, 2015 file photo, an order of McDonald's Chicken McNuggets is displayed for a photo in Olmsted Falls, Ohio. .
In this March 4, 2015 file photo, an order of McDonald's Chicken McNuggets is displayed for a photo in Olmsted Falls, Ohio. . Mark Duncan/AP

A man who worked at an Edmonton McDonald’s restaurant for two-and-a-half years recently revealed on Twitter that he put 11 chicken nuggets in nearly every 10-piece order he made.

Cody Bondarchuk shared his confession at 5:30 p.m. on Friday.

As of late Monday morning, his message had been retweeted 79,000 times and liked close to 900,000 times.

Thrilled readers have been replying with messages like: “Not all heroes wear capes,” “An angel walks among us,” “Heroes in hairnets,” and, “Sort of like Robin Hood.”

Tweet This

The thread also inspired others in the restaurant service industry to share their stories of adding a little extra to customers’ orders to make their day — from soft-serve ice cream to donuts.

READ MORE: McDonald’s serves notice to Edmonton burger restaurant over sandwich name

Story continues below advertisement

Bondarchuk said the fast-food location he worked at was mostly drive-through so he didn’t have a lot of direct interaction with people.

Still, he liked to think customers would go home, see the extra nugget and smile.

Cody Bondarchuk, aka “The Robin Hood of McNuggets,” on Twitter.
Cody Bondarchuk, aka “The Robin Hood of McNuggets,” on Twitter. Credit: Twitter/Cody Bondarchuk

One person online asked if there’s a statute of limitations on nugget theft, to which Bondarchuk replied: “I hope so,” adding he thinks he would owe McDonald’s about $1,600.

Bondarchuk now works in politics.

Global News will be speaking with the “Robin Hood of McNuggets” himself later on Monday. This article will be updated at that time.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TwitterMcDonald'sgood deedRobin HoodFeel Good StoryViral PostCody BondarchukEdmonton fast foodextra mcnuggetfast-food workerMcNuggets
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.