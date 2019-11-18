Menu

Canada

3,200 CN employees could go on strike at midnight if no deal reached

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 18, 2019 11:31 am
Updated November 18, 2019 11:37 am
A CN locomotive moves in the railway yard in Dartmouth, N.S. on Monday, Feb. 23, 2015. Canadian National Railways conductors, trainpersons and yardpersons have given strike notice ahead of a Tuesday deadline.
A CN locomotive moves in the railway yard in Dartmouth, N.S. on Monday, Feb. 23, 2015. Canadian National Railways conductors, trainpersons and yardpersons have given strike notice ahead of a Tuesday deadline. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

About 3,200 Canadian National Railway conductors, trainpersons and yard workers could go on strike just after midnight tonight if a deal isn’t reached with the company.

READ MORE: CN Rail confirms layoffs; declines to say how many affected

The Teamsters Canadian Rail Conference, the union representing the employees, gave the required 72-hour notice on the weekend.

The union says it hopes to reach an agreement before the deadline to address safety and scheduling issues, but workers are prepared to walk off the job if their expectations aren’t met.

CN says it continues to negotiate in good faith and has offered binding arbitration to ensure train services aren’t disrupted.

The workers, who have been without a contract since July 23, say they’re concerned about long hours, fatigue, and what they consider dangerous working conditions. They are also fighting against a lifetime cap on prescription drug coverage.

Story continues below advertisement

The dispute comes as CN confirmed Friday that it was cutting jobs across the railway as it deals with a weakening North American economy that has eroded demand.

CN Rail celebrates 100 years
© 2019 The Canadian Press
CN RailCanadian National Railwayrail strikeCN strikecn rail newsrail strike canadastrike newsTeamsters Canadian Rail Conferenceunion news
