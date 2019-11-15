Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

CN Rail confirms layoffs; declines to say how many affected

By Kerri Breen Global News
Posted November 15, 2019 4:28 pm
Updated November 15, 2019 4:55 pm
A CN locomotive makes its way through the CN Taschereau yard in Montreal on Nov., 28, 2009. Canadian National Railway says it is on track to move record quantities of western Canadian grain for the year after a strong June.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes.
A CN locomotive makes its way through the CN Taschereau yard in Montreal on Nov., 28, 2009. Canadian National Railway says it is on track to move record quantities of western Canadian grain for the year after a strong June.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

CN Rail has made the “difficult decision” to lay off an unspecified number of workers and take other measures to reflect demand.

A spokesperson for CN said some employees would be placed on furlough and management and union job numbers would be cut “due to a weakening of many sectors of the economy.”

“These adjustments have already started to take place across the network,” senior media relations adviser Alexandre Boulé said in an emailed statement.

“CN would like to express gratitude to the employees who will be leaving the company and thank them for their service.”

He would not confirm how many jobs would be affected.

The news was first reported by the Globe and Mail on Friday afternoon, citing a source that was not authorized to speak publicly. The Globe reported that there would be roughly 1,600 job losses in North America.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Crude-by-rail and container traffic push CN Rail to record revenues of nearly $4B

According to its website, CN transports more than $250 billion worth of goods annually across its 32,000-kilometre rail network within Canada and the U.S.

The company says it has about 24,000 staff.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as information becomes available.

 

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CN RailCNCanadian National RailwayFreight trainFurloughCN rail layoffs reportLayoffs CN rail
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.