Busy stretch of Commissioners Road East closed for rail crossing repairs

Drivers who frequently travel along Commissioners Road East in south London will need to find another route to get them where they need to go this week.

Officials with the City of London say the main artery will be closed between Adelaide Street South and the entrance to Victoria Hospital from Monday morning through to the early evening on Friday, Nov. 22 for utility work and repair of the CN Rail crossing.

A listing for the closure on the city’s website says the work will involve utility repairs and upgrades as well as asphalt replacement and repair.

LTC buses that usually run along that stretch of Commissioners Road East have been detoured, there are restrictions on sidewalks and bicycle lanes are closed.

City of London officials say local businesses remain open in the area during the road closure.