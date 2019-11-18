Menu

Busy stretch of Commissioners Road East closed for rail crossing repairs

By Jess Brady 980 CFPL
Posted November 18, 2019 12:28 pm
Commissioners Road East is closed between the entrance to Victoria Hospital and Adelaide Street South until Friday evening.
Commissioners Road East is closed between the entrance to Victoria Hospital and Adelaide Street South until Friday evening. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Drivers who frequently travel along Commissioners Road East in south London will need to find another route to get them where they need to go this week.

Officials with the City of London say the main artery will be closed between Adelaide Street South and the entrance to Victoria Hospital from Monday morning through to the early evening on Friday, Nov. 22 for utility work and repair of the CN Rail crossing.

READ MORE: London receives nearly $187,000 for railway crossing improvements

A listing for the closure on the city’s website says the work will involve utility repairs and upgrades as well as asphalt replacement and repair.

LTC buses that usually run along that stretch of Commissioners Road East have been detoured, there are restrictions on sidewalks and bicycle lanes are closed.

Story continues below advertisement

City of London officials say local businesses remain open in the area during the road closure.

 

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
ConstructionCity Of LondonCN RailLTCVictoria HospitalDetourCommissioners Road EastAdelaide Street South
