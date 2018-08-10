Canada
August 10, 2018 3:48 pm

London receives nearly $187,000 for railway crossing improvements

By Staff 980 CFPL

A London Transit bus crosses the CP Rail crossing on Richmond Street, June 14, 2017 (Matthew Trevithick/ 980 CFPL)

Matthew Trevithick / 980 CFPL
The federal government is providing up to $186,800 in funding aimed at improving railway crossings across London.

The funding is part of a $55-million Railway Safety Improvement Program, set to roll out across Canada over the next three years.

“While Canada has one of the safest rail systems in the world, improvements can still be made,” said MPP for London North Centre, Peter Fragiskatos.

“This investment will immediately enhance safety for pedestrians and motorists throughout London.”

The funding will be used for various projects, such as signage installation, pavement markings, vegetation removal, resurfacing and necessary pedestrian safety measures.

Three key railway crossings that will benefit from the funding include the Richmond Street crossing south of Oxford Street, the Highbury Avenue crossing south of Florence Street and the Colborne Street Crossing south of York Street.

According to Transport Canada, almost half of all railway-related deaths and injuries happen at railway crossings.

Railway Safety Week is happening Sept. 23-29, aiming to increase awareness of safety around railway operations.

