Woman accused of assaulting Peterborough recycling employee with bag of books: police

A Peterborough woman has been charged with assault with a weapon after an incident with a recycling company worker last week.

Peterborough Police Service say on Thursday, a recycling company worker was allegedly confronted by an “irate” woman after advising her that the mixed recycling left at the curb would not be collected.

It’s alleged the woman then struck the worker in the face with a bag of books and newspapers from her recycling bin.

The incident was reported to police.

Police say on Saturday, officers arrested Carmel Teresa Simmons, 52, of Summerhill Drive. She was charged with assault with a weapon.

She was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 12.

