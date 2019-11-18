Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Brockville police arrest 1 man in homicide investigation

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted November 18, 2019 10:54 am
Brockville police are investigating an alleged homicide that took place over the weekend.
Brockville police are investigating an alleged homicide that took place over the weekend. Global Kingston

Brockville police have one man in custody after another man was killed in the city Sunday evening.

According to a police news release, officers were called to a disturbance on Cedar Street between Church and Abbott Street. The caller also indicated that a man needed medical assistance.

READ MORE: Witness testimony suggests potentially violent altercation before Brockville man’s death

Despite the efforts of police and paramedics, police say the man did not survive the altercation.

Police also say people involved in the altercation had gone to hide in a nearby home, so officers brought in a negotiator to make contact with the suspects, who surrendered themselves after a short period of time.

Brockville police would not say how many suspects were involved in the alleged murder, nor would they divulge what kind of injuries the deceased sustained.

Story continues below advertisement

Staff Sgt. Tom Fournier said the investigation is still in its early stages, but a post mortem was scheduled for Monday morning to determine the cause of death. Fournier also said they have yet to lay any charges.

Missing Brockville man leads to mysterious death
Missing Brockville man leads to mysterious death

OPP officers will be assisting Brocvkille police in the investigation.

Police are asking anyone who was in the area of the altercation between 9:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. Sunday evening to contact the Brockville Police Service at 613-342-0127.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
brockville police murderCedar Street murderhomicide brockvilleMurder Brockvillemurder brockville policemurder investigation brockvillestandoff cedar street
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.