Brockville police arrest 1 man in homicide investigation

Brockville police have one man in custody after another man was killed in the city Sunday evening.

According to a police news release, officers were called to a disturbance on Cedar Street between Church and Abbott Street. The caller also indicated that a man needed medical assistance.

Despite the efforts of police and paramedics, police say the man did not survive the altercation.

Police also say people involved in the altercation had gone to hide in a nearby home, so officers brought in a negotiator to make contact with the suspects, who surrendered themselves after a short period of time.

Brockville police would not say how many suspects were involved in the alleged murder, nor would they divulge what kind of injuries the deceased sustained.

Staff Sgt. Tom Fournier said the investigation is still in its early stages, but a post mortem was scheduled for Monday morning to determine the cause of death. Fournier also said they have yet to lay any charges.

OPP officers will be assisting Brocvkille police in the investigation.

Police are asking anyone who was in the area of the altercation between 9:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. Sunday evening to contact the Brockville Police Service at 613-342-0127.